According to the CFTC’s positioning data for the week ending 26 November 2019, leveraged funds turned USD net buyers while asset managers remained in the buying mode.
“A downbeat US factory orders print has led to a weak start for the USD this week. Coupled with President Trump renewing pressure on the Fed to cut rates, next week’s FOMC meeting will likely share the focus of the market.”
“EUR and GBP saw broad-based selling. Broad dollar moves have guided EUR lately, while the upcoming UK elections remain critical for GBP. While safe haven currencies JPY and CHF saw broad based selling until last week, the amplification of trade tensions may provide a fresh impetus.”
“Commodity currencies saw combined selling, while in the EMFX space, funds’ buying stance in each of the three currencies was symmetrically opposed to the money managers’ selling stance.”
EUR/USD logs biggest single-day rise since Sept. 17
EUR/USD printed biggest single-day gain in 2.5-months on Monday. The uptick has neutralized the immediate bearish setup. A breakout, however, may remain elusive due to the US-France trade tensions.
GBP/USD stops further recovery ahead of UK construction PMI
GBP/USD registers losses for the first time in five days. Polls show receding leads of Tories over Labour. US President Trump’s London visit, British activity numbers will join trade/political headlines to offer a busy day.
With volatility awaiting trade negotiations, US markets retreat on manufacturing and tariffs
The dollar was hit with its largest losses in seven weeks on Monday and the S&P 500 slid the most in in almost two months as trade worries re- surfaced and the US factory sector failed to generate an anticipated turnaround.
Gold prices look for clear direction around $1,463
Following a downbeat start to December, Gold prices await further clues near $1,463 amid Tuesday’s Asian session. The USD bears seem to catch a breath after the worst daily losses since early September.