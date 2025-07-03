Markets are not quite at a standstill but they are not far off. The US Dollar (USD) is mixed against its major currency peers but movement is minimal among the core majors, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report.
DXY price action has slipped into a short-term consolidation
"Pound Sterling (GBP) is a minor outperformer, gilts more so, as yesterday’s local volatility is quelled. Stocks are narrowly mixed and Treasurys are very modestly firmer. There will be a burst of activity around this morning’s US data reports (jobs, trade, weekly claims, ISM, Factory Orders etc.) before things settle, at least in the short run, ahead of the July 4th US holiday. The outcome of the payrolls report may help set the tone for the USD beyond the next day or so, however."
"Solid data will further temper still very limited risk (about 20%, according to swaps pricing) of a July Fed rate cut. Weak data, on the other hand, will likely turn White House criticism of Fed policymaking up to 11 and pressure the USD further. Note yesterday’s call from the head of the FHFA for Congress to investigate Chair Powell for 'malfeasance'. ADP data has been a poor guide for month-to-month NFP but it’s not irrelevant. Trends in private sector hiring are not particularly dynamic, even in NFP data terms, and there are concerns that smaller businesses that are unable to absorb tariffs have been cutting back on hiring."
"Scotia forecasts a 160k gain in jobs, however (the high of the forecast range) against the economists’ consensus call for a 110k rise and a tenth gain in the unemployment rate to 4.3%, a marginal new cycle high after holding at of below 4.2% over the past year. The market feels that risks are geared towards a modest downside miss for the NFP print, if the Bloomberg, whisper number (96k) is any guide. The broader dollar mood appears to be shifting a little after the six successive months of decline seen through H1. Some consolidation is possible but we do not anticipate any major recovery at this point. DXY price action has slipped into a short-term consolidation pattern but it is one (a bear flag) that hints at weakness resuming shortly. DXY resistance remains 97.50 and key support 96.50."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1800 as focus shifts to key US labor data
EUR/USD keeps its range at around 1.1800 in European trading on Thursday. The pair trades with caution as the US Dollar finds its feet amid US-Vietnam trade deal optimism. Traders, however, refrain from placing fresh bets on the pair ahead of the critical US Nonfarm Payrolls data release.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.3650, awaits US NFP for fresh impetus
GBP/USD is rebounding above 1.3650 in the European trading hours on Thursday. The Pound Sterling shrugs off looming UK fiscal concerns amid a steady US Dollar as traders reposition ahead of the US June employment data for June due later in the day.
Gold price bulls remain on the sidelines near one-week high ahead of US NFP report
Gold price struggles to capitalize on its modest intraday bounce from the vicinity of the $3,340 area and holds steady near the top end of the weekly range through the first half of the European session. Traders seem reluctant and opt to wait for the release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report for cues about the Federal Reserve's rate-cut path.
US Nonfarm Payrolls set to increase mildly in June as US labor market continues to cool
The all-important United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for June will be released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Thursday at 12:30 GMT. Economists expect Nonfarm Payrolls to rise by 110,000 in June after reporting a 139,000 increase in May. The Unemployment Rate will likely tick higher to 4.3% during the same period, following May’s 4.2%.
The Big, Beautiful Bill: Trojan horse or lead balloon?
Markets in Asia open with one eye on Tokyo and the other on Washington, where Trump’s so-called “Big, Beautiful Bill” has cleared the Senate—but not without leaving a trail of bruises and backlash.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.