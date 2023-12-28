Economists at MUFG Bank expect Asian currencies to appreciate against the Dollar in 2024 with the Korean Won being the front-runner.
A recovery global semiconductor industry is positive for KRW
KRW is set to be front runner among its Asian peers.
A recovery global semiconductor industry and continued favourable AI trend and electronic cycle would stimulate Korea’s exports and improve trade balance.
South Korea likely benefit from China’s more balanced recovery next year and deliver a positive growth of exports to China in 2024.
Additionally, due to the Fed’s policy rate cutting, the negative yield spread between South Korea and the US likely turns positive in 2H2024, providing another layer of support for KRW.
We forecast USD/KRW to reach 1,285 by 1Q2024 and 1,235 by end-2024.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recovers its recent losses on improved risk sentiment
The AUD/USD hovers around 0.6840 on Friday, benefiting from a weakened US Dollar. The pair experienced losses in the previous session as the Greenback gained some ground, possibly linked to upbeat US Treasury yields.
EUR/USD posts modest gains around 1.1070 as traders enter holiday mode
The EUR/USD pair posts modest gains after retreating from a monthly high of 1.1139 during the early Asian trading hours on Friday. The hawkish stance from the ECB lends some support to the Euro and acts as a tailwind for the EUR/USD. The major pair is trading around 1.1070, up 0.04% for the day.
Gold trades flat above $2,060 amid the quiet session
Gold price hovers around $2,065 after retracing from $2,088 during the early Asian session on Friday. The rebound in US Dollar and higher US Treasury bond yields weigh on the yellow metal. The downside of gold might be limited amid the anticipation of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve in March 2024.
MakerDAO expected to generate $105 million in profits in 2024, Maker price nearly rallies by 8%
MakerDAO has always maintained a strong footing in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space for the longest time. The protocol also has a substantial dominance in the crypto market thanks to its native token MKR and stablecoin DAI.
S&P 500 ends Thursday within ten points of all-time highs near $4,800
The S&P 500 large-cap equity index came within ten points of posting new all-time highs on Friday before getting dragged back after a surprise bump in Treasury yields following a 7-year T-note auction that splashed water on the market’s ongoing risk rally fueled by rate cut expectations in 2024.