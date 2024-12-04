USD/KRW saw a sharp run up towards 1444 after President Yoon surprisingly declared martial law. USD/KRW was last at 1413.65 levels, OCBC’s FX analysts Frances Cheung and Christopher Wong note.
Pair may retrace in the interim
“The pair subsequently fell after martial law was rescinded (all in the same night). Domestic political uncertainty is the main issue as opposition leaders are now calling for President Yoon to resign or face impeachment. Political uncertainty at home may temporarily weigh on KRW and should fade once we get more clarity.”
“That said, Korea economy is facing a double whammy of sluggish domestic activity and slowing exports. KRW is typically a highly sensitive currency to market developments. The threat of US tariffs, fears of Fed slowing rate cut cycle, RMB trading weaker, alongside domestic political uncertainties may continue to weigh on KRW.”
“Daily momentum is mild bullish while RSI turned lower from overbought conditions. Pair may retrace in the interim. Support at 1410, 1400 (21DMA) and 1385 levels. Resistance at 1425, 1445 levels.”
