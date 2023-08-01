USD/KRW: Failure to cross 1,310 could result in one more down leg – SocGen

Economists at Société Générale analyze USD/KRW technical outlook.
Reclaiming the 200-DMA essential for affirming an extended up-move
USD/KRW has experienced a deeper pullback after failing to overcome a multi-month trend line and the 200-DMA near 1,324 (now at 1,305/1,310). It has recently formed an interim trough near 1,257. An initial bounce is under way however reclaiming the MA would be essential for affirming an extended up-move.
Failure to cross 1,310 could result in one more down leg. Next potential support levels are located at previous gap and projections near 1,250/1,244.
