USD/JPY’s technicals are bullish – Scotiabank

The Japanese Yen (JPY) is soft, down 0.2% against the US Dollar (USD) and a mid-performer among the G10 currencies, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report.

Markets offer muted reaction to better than expected GDP

"Markets have offered no meaningful response to the release of better than expected GDP data for Q3, where the preliminary print revealed a contraction of 1.8% QoQ (vs. -2.4% exp.). This week’s highlight will be the CPI data scheduled for release on Friday, where headline and core are expected to hold steady around 3.0%."

"The outlook for the BoJ remains hawkish but rates markets are pushing out the timing of the anticipated hike, with December now priced at 8bpts, and January at 18bpts. USD/JPY’s technicals are bullish, with an RSI in the mid60s. Near-term resistance has been observed around 155, and additional resistance is expected at 157.50."