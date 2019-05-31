USD/JPY weakens farther below 109.00 mark, fresh multi-month lows

• Trump’s move to slap tariffs on Mexican goods triggers global risk-aversion trade.
• The USD weighed down by a slump in the US bond yields, which adds to the selling bias.
• Technical selling below 109.00 handle sets the stage for further depreciating move.
The USD/JPY pair continued losing ground through the early European session and weakened farther below the 109.00 handle, hitting fresh four-month lows in the last hour.
The safe-haven Japanese Yen caught some aggressive bids on the last trading day of the week in reaction to the US President Donald Trump's unexpected move to slap 5% tariffs on all goods coming from Mexico.
This coupled with the overnight reports that China has halted purchases of American soybeans further intensified fears over a global trade war and provided a strong boost to traditional safe-haven assets.
The already weaker sentiment deteriorated further after the official Chinese manufacturing PMI fell back into contraction territory in May and added to the recent worries over the global economic growth outlook.
The global flight to safety was evident from the ongoing slump in the US Treasury bond yields, which affected the US Dollar in a negative manner and further collaborated to the pair's heavily offered tone on Friday.
Adding to this, possibilities of some near-term trading stops being triggered on a sustained break below the 109.00 handle could also be one of the factors behind the pair's latest leg of a slide over the past hour or so.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.78
|Today Daily Change
|-0.84
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.77
|Today daily open
|109.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.91
|Daily SMA50
|110.81
|Daily SMA100
|110.59
|Daily SMA200
|111.39
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.93
|Previous Daily Low
|109.47
|Previous Weekly High
|110.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.27
|Previous Monthly High
|112.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|110.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.75
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.64
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.21
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.87
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.13
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.33
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps towards 1.1200 as the USD plunges with yieldss
EUR/USD is leaping towards 1.1200 as US yields indicate substantial rate cuts. Yields are down due to the intensifying trade wars with China, Europe, and now also Mexico.
GBP/USD surges above 1.2600 as the USD sells off
GBP/USD has bounced back above 1.2600, up from a four-month low of 1.2558. US yields are falling and projecting rate cuts as trade wars intensify on all fronts.
USD/JPY extends decline below 109 as risk aversion intensifies
Escalating geopolitical tensions weigh on the sentiment. 10-year US T-bond yield erases more than 3% on Friday. US Dollar Index retreats to 98 area ahead of inflation data.
Gold sits at over 2-week tops; bulls await a sustained move beyond $1300 mark
Gold held on to its strong gains through the early North-American session, with bulls now awaiting a follow-through move beyond the key $1300 psychological mark.
The limits of Yuan devaluation
In the trade war between China and the United States Beijing supposedly has a weapon, that if not quite unknown, is unique and unanswerable by Washington. It is the Chinese currency, the Yuan.