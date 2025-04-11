- USD/JPY recovers some lost ground to near 143.55 in Friday’s early Asian session.
- An escalating trade war and uncertainty boost the safe-haven demand, supporting the Japanese Yen.
- The hawkish stance of the BoJ contributes to the JPY’s upside.
The USD/JPY pair holds losses near 143.55 during the Asian trading hours on Friday, pressured by the weaker US Dollar (USD). The uncertainty surrounding the tariff policy and the concerns over the global economic slowdown boosts encouraged investors to safe-haven currency like the Japanese Yen (JPY).
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would temporarily lower duties on dozens of countries but ramped up the tariff on China to 125% from 104%. The looming threat of both global and US recession, driven by aggressive trade policies and uncertainty over future measures, drags the Greenback lower.
Traders anticipate that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will resume cutting interest rates in June and probably lower its policy rate by a full percentage point by the end of the year. According to the CME FedWatch tool, derivatives markets now imply a 44% possibility that the Fed will cut rates at its next meeting on May 6-7, up from 14% a week ago.
Meanwhile, the hawkish stance from the Bank of Japan (BoJ) marks a big divergence in comparison to the prospects for multiple interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed). This, in turn, provides some support to the JPY and acts as a headwind for the pair.
Japan’s Finance Minister Shunichi Kato said early Friday that foreign exchange rates should be set by markets, adding that excess FX volatility negatively impacts the Japanese economy.
(This story was corrected at 02:05 GMT to say in the title that USD/JPY recovers losses to near 143.50 amid tariff worries, not to tumble to near 143.50.)
Japanese Yen FAQs
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.
Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
BRANDED CONTENT
The right broker can enhance your trading experience by offering key features suited to your strategy. Discover a curated list of brokers designed to meet various trading preferences.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Gold hovers around all-time highs near $3,250
Gold is holding steady near the $3,250 mark, fuelled by robust safe-haven demand, trade war concerns, and a softer-than-expected US inflation gauge. The US Dollar keeps trading with heavy losses around three-year lows.
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.1300 as Wall Street shrugs off trade war headlines
The EUR/USD pair retreated further from its recent multi-month peak at 1.1473 and trades around the 1.1300 mark. Wall Street manages to advance ahead of the weekly close, despite escalating tensions between Washington and Beijing and mounting fears of a US recession. Profit-taking ahead of the close also weighs on the pair.
GBP/USD trims gains, recedes to the 1.3050 zone
GBP/USD now gives away part of the earlier advance to fresh highs near 1.3150. Meanwhile, the US Dollar remains offered amid escalating China-US trade tensions, recession fears in the US, and softer-than-expected US Producer Price data.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and Cardano stabilze – Why crypto is in limbo
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and Cardano stabilize on Friday as crypto market capitalization steadies around $2.69 trillion. Crypto traders are recovering from the swing in token prices and the Monday bloodbath.
Is a recession looming?
Wall Street skyrockets after Trump announces tariff delay. But gains remain limited as Trade War with China continues. Recession odds have eased, but investors remain fearful. The worst may not be over, deeper market wounds still possible.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.