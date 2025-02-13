USD/JPY tumbles from weekly high of 154.80 as Japanese Yen outperforms on safe-haven bid

USD/JPY dives to near 153.40 amid significant strength in the Japanese Yen.

Investors remain on their toes as US Trump reiterates reciprocal tariff threats.

The Fed stated that a restrictive policy stance is favorable if progress in the disinflation trend stalls.

The USD/JPY pair falls sharply to near 153.40 in Thursday’s North American session from its weekly high of 154.80, which it posed on Wednesday. The asset weakens as second-level safe-haven assets, such as the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the Swiss Franc (CHF), perform strongly across the board.

Japanese Yen PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of the Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.03% -0.15% -0.60% -0.03% 0.40% 0.33% -0.54% EUR -0.03% -0.19% -0.64% -0.06% 0.34% 0.30% -0.58% GBP 0.15% 0.19% -0.48% 0.13% 0.55% 0.48% -0.39% JPY 0.60% 0.64% 0.48% 0.54% 0.99% 0.88% 0.05% CAD 0.03% 0.06% -0.13% -0.54% 0.44% 0.36% -0.51% AUD -0.40% -0.34% -0.55% -0.99% -0.44% -0.07% -0.93% NZD -0.33% -0.30% -0.48% -0.88% -0.36% 0.07% -0.87% CHF 0.54% 0.58% 0.39% -0.05% 0.51% 0.93% 0.87% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

The safe-haven bid of the JPY and the CHF strengthens amid worries that the imposition of reciprocal tariffs by United States (US) President Donald Trump will lead to a global trade war. Trump reiterated reciprocal tariff threats in early North American trading hours through a post on Truth Social.

"Three great weeks, perhaps the best ever, but today is the big one: reciprocal tariffs!!! Make America great again!!!," Trump said.

Contrary to strength in the JPY and the CHF, the US Dollar (USD) faces selling pressure on optimism over a truce between Russia and Ukraine. Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that leaders of both nations had agreed to peace talks.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, has recovered some of its morning losses but is still down 0.15% to near 107.80.

Meanwhile, the outlook for the US Dollar remains firm as hot US Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) reports for January have boosted expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep interest rates in the current range of 4.25%-4.50% for longer.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in his two-day testimony before Congress that the central bank can maintain “policy restraint for longer” if the economy remains strong and “inflation does not move toward 2%."

(This story was corrected on February 13 at 14:46 to say that the US Dollar Index (DXY) has recovered some of its morning losses, not some of its morning gains.)