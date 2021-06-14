USD/JPY trims a part of its intraday gains, up little around 109.65-70 region

- A combination of factors assisted USD/JPY to gain some traction for the second straight session on Monday.
- The risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven JPY and remained supportive amid a modest USD strength.
- The lack of any strong follow-through buying warrants some caution before positioning for further gains.
The USD/JPY pair retreated around 15 pips from Asian session swing highs and was last seen trading with only modest intraday gains, around the 109.70-65 region.
Following the previous session's modest pullback from one-week tops, the pair caught some fresh bids on Monday and might now be looking to build on the recent bounce from 50-day SMA support. This marked the second consecutive day of a positive move and was sponsored by a combination of supporting factors.
The underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets – as depicted by an extended rally in the global equity markets – continued undermining the safe-haven Japanese yen. Apart from this, a modest US dollar strength and signs of stability in the US Treasury bond yields remained supportive of the move up.
Expectations that the Fed might begin the discussion on tapering its asset purchases in the face of rising inflationary pressures. In fact, the pace of inflation in the US climbed to a 13-year high in May. This, in turn, forced investors to lighten their bearish USD bets ahead of the FOMC policy meeting this week.
The fundamental backdrop supports prospects for additional gains, though bulls lacked conviction and once again failed near the 109.80-85 region. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further appreciating move amid absent relevant market-moving macro releases.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.7
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|109.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.35
|Daily SMA50
|109.12
|Daily SMA100
|108.06
|Daily SMA200
|106.28
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.84
|Previous Daily Low
|109.32
|Previous Weekly High
|109.84
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.19
|Previous Monthly High
|110.2
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.34
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.64
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.52
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.37
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.09
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.13
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.42
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
