USD/JPY trades below 111, bears have eyes on 110.40

- USD/JPY sliding below 111 handle to trendline support.
- Eyes on 110.40 to volume point of control.
- US Congress in focus, can a deal get done for the US nation?
- Tokyo on lockdown, COVID-19 cases jump.
USD/JPY is trading back below 111 as we moved through Asia and the mood shifts surrounding the US Congress's inability to come together and agree on a stimulus plan and get it to US individuals and companies. At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading at 110.86 having travelled from a high of 111.30 to a low of 110.82.
USD/JPY is testing trend-line support on a short term basis where a break at this juncture opens risk to a fast run to 110.40 according to a 15-minute volume profile analysis. The fundamentals support a stronger yen for its safe-haven qualities while the US dollar has started to lose its appeal as it drifts away below the 101 handle in the DXY, perhaps due to a combination of rising cases of COVID-19 in the US, losing dollar liquidity following the Federal Reserve's QE programme and a drive-by a syndicate of global banks to free up USD swap lines.
US Congress moving towards approving a $2.2 trillion, but...
A major theme that has been at the centre of Wall Street's performance has been US Congress moving towards approving a $2.2 trillion stimulus emergency relief package that was designed to flood the US economy with money, as households and businesses continue to reel from the COVID-19 outbreak. Global stock markets cheered what looked to be all set, with US stocks rising for the best part of the day. However, shortly after announcing the deal, Senate leaders encountered various hurdles as they tried to write the bill’s fine print in the latest twist for the spending legislation. This weighed on risk sentiment into the Wall Street close and appears to be dragging on markets in Asia on Thursday as well. Rumour has it that there may be a US Senate vote soon on the coronavirus relief bill.
COVID-19 cases jump in Tokyo
In earlier news, there was a jump in cases in Tokyo and a lock-down has been warned for the city.
- Tokyo governor Koike: says holding talks with leaders in surrounding prefectures on possible ways to curb flow of people into Tokyo.
- Tokyo governor: May need to consider lockdown if we don't take moves to slow infections and infections continue to rise at this pace.
USD/JPY levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|110.91
|Today Daily Change
|-0.30
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|111.21
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.73
|Daily SMA50
|109.01
|Daily SMA100
|109.03
|Daily SMA200
|108.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|111.68
|Previous Daily Low
|110.76
|Previous Weekly High
|111.51
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.15
|Previous Monthly High
|112.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|111.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|111.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|110.75
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|110.29
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.82
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|111.68
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|112.14
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|112.6
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY trades below 111, bears have eyes on 110.40
USD/JPY is trading back below 111 as we moved through Asia and the mood shifts surrounding the US Congress's inability to come together and agree on a stimulus plan and get it to US individuals and companies.
AUD/USD drops 1.0%, below 0.5900, as US Senate members jostle over the aid package
AUD/USD declines following the pullback from the weekly top. US Democrats show disappointment from the US bill, which could delay the final voting on the $2.2 trillion stimulus package. Coronavirus fears renew amid fresh headlines from Japan and the UK.
Risk-off as rumour has that US Senate vote not agreed to yet, COVID-19 weighs heavy
Markets do not know whether they are coming or going – the situation is fluid. We are in unchartered waters and COVID-19 is showing little proven sign that it's about to go away and not get a lot worse.
Gold struggles to cheer US dollar weakness
Gold is flashing red in Asia despite the weakness in the US dollar, its biggest nemesis. The US Senate is back on track to pass the fiscal stimulus bill. Coronavirus cases continue to rise and could keep markets from cheering the approval of stimulus bill.
Risk-off as rumour has that US Senate vote not agreed to yet, COVID-19 weighs heavy
Markets do not know whether they are coming or going – the situation is fluid. We are in unchartered waters and COVID-19 is showing little proven sign that it's about to go away and not get a lot worse.