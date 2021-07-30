USD/JPY trades with modest gains above mid-109.00s, lacks follow-through

- A combination of factors assisted USD/JPY to gain some positive traction on Friday.
- The worsening coronavirus situation in Japan acted as a headwind for the JPY.
- A modest USD strength provided an additional boost, though the upside seems limited.
The USD/JPY pair traded with a mild positive bias heading into the European session and was last seen hovering near daily tops, just above mid-109.00s.
The pair edged higher on the last trading day of the week and was supported by a combination of factors, stalling this week's retracement slide from levels just above mid-110.00s. The worsening COVID-19 situation in Japan undermined the Japanese yen and assisted the USD/JPY pair to gain some positive traction.
In the latest developments, Japan reported more than 9,000 daily cases yesterday. Adding to this, the government reportedly mulls a state of emergency for Osaka prefecture and extend in Tokyo to 31 August. This, along with a modest pickup in the US dollar demand, provided an additional boost to the USD/JPY pair.
As investors looked past Thursday's dismal US macro data, fresh coronavirus jitters turned out to be a key factor that benefitted the greenback's status as the global reserve currency. That said, the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's dovish remarks on Wednesday might act as a headwind and cap the upside for the USD/JPY pair.
During the post-meeting press conference, Powell emphasised that they were some ways away from substantial progress on jobs. Powell was also cautious about tapering and said that it will take a few more meetings before the Fed starts slowing its massive monetary support. This, in turn, warrants some caution for bulls.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before traders start positioning for any further appreciating move. Market participants now look forward to the release of the US Core PCE Price Index, due later during the early North American session, for some short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.62
|Today Daily Change
|0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|109.48
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|110.19
|Daily SMA50
|110.07
|Daily SMA100
|109.59
|Daily SMA200
|107.12
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.95
|Previous Daily Low
|109.42
|Previous Weekly High
|110.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.06
|Previous Monthly High
|111.12
|Previous Monthly Low
|109.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.62
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.75
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.29
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.09
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.81
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.14
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.34
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
