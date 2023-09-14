USD/JPY trades with mild losses near 147.40, JPY still vulnerable

- USD/JPY declined to a low near 147.00 and then recovered to 147.40.
- The US reported strong mid-tier economic figures.
- Hawkish bets on the Fed decline, and markets foresee 35% odds of a hike in November or December.
In Thursday’s session, the USD/JPY saw losses, mainly driven by the JPY’s strength, which is trading strong against most of its rivals. In addition, the Greenback is also holding strong, with its DXY index jumping to its highest level since March 9, around 105.20. The upward movements were driven by solid economic activity figures, which showed that the US economy is not giving up.
The US Producer Price Index (PPI) exhibited a substantial MoM increase of 0.7%, reaching 1.6% (YoY) in August, which exceeded market expectations. On the other hand, Retail Sales saw a 0.6% (MoM) increase in the same month, significantly surpassing the anticipated 0.2% rise and exceeding the previous month's 0.6% growth.
On the labour market front, Jobless Claims for the second week of September experienced an uptick, reaching 220,000, slightly higher than the previous week's 217,000 but still below the anticipated figure of 225,000.
As a reaction, the US yields rose. The 10-year bond yield reached 4.29% and showed a 0.80% increase. The 2-year yield reached 5.01%, up by 0.76%, while the 5-year yield rose to 4.41% with similar increases.
However, the CME FedWatch tool indicates that investors foresee a lower likelihood of the Federal Reserve (Fed) opting for a hike in the remainder of 2023, with the odds of a 25 basis point (bps) hike slightly declining to 35%. For the next sessions, the market’s mood will potentially be cautious, awaiting the anticipated Fed decision next Wednesday.
On the JPY’s front, there are no fundamental reasons for the Yen to recover as soft Japanese data makes it likely the Bank of Japan will continue with its dovish stance. In line with that, during the Asian session, soft Japanese Machinery Orders figures from August reportedly fell to their lowest in three years. The BoJ has stated that as long as wage and inflation figures don’t match their forecast, a pivot won’t be considered, which leaves the Yen vulnerable.
USD/JPY Levels to watch
Based on the daily chart, the USD/JPY shows indications of bullish exhaustion, leading to a neutral to bearish technical outlook.
With a flat slope above its midline, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) suggests a period of stability in positive territory. At the same time, the Moving Average Convergence (MACD) histogram lays out rising red bars.
Support levels: 146.50 (20-day SMA), 146.00, 145.50.
Resistance levels: 147.50, 148.00, 148.50.
USD/JPY Daily Chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|147.41
|Today Daily Change
|-0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|147.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|146.45
|Daily SMA50
|143.69
|Daily SMA100
|141.57
|Daily SMA200
|137.24
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|147.74
|Previous Daily Low
|147.02
|Previous Weekly High
|147.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|146.02
|Previous Monthly High
|147.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|141.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|147.47
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|147.29
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|147.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|146.68
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|146.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|147.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|148.13
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|148.52
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
