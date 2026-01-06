USD/JPY trades higher to near 156.50 while focus shifts to US NFP data
- USD/JPY rises to near 156.50 as the US Dollar recovers its early losses.
- Investors await the US NFP data for fresh cues on the Fed’s monetary policy outlook.
- BoJ’s Ueda signals that there will be more interest rate hikes this year.
The USD/JPY pair trades marginally higher to near 156.50 during the European trading session on Tuesday. The pair gains as the US Dollar recovers its early losses and turns marginally positive, with investors shifting focus to the United States (US) Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for December that will be released on Friday.
As of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades slightly higher to near 98.45.
Earlier in the day, the US Dollar underperformed as market sentiment remained favorable for riskier assets. Sentiment turned risk-on as investors digested market jitters stimulated by the United States (US) military action in Venezuela.
Going forward, investors will pay close attention to the US NFP data as the latest commentaries from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials have signaled that they are concerned about downside labor market risks rather than fears of inflation pressures remaining persistent.
Ahead of the US NFP data, investors will focus on the US ADP Employment Change and ISM Services PMI data for December, and the JOLTS Job Openings data for November.
Meanwhile, the Japanese Yen (JPY) is broadly underperforming even as Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda has signaled that there will be more interest rate hikes in the near term. “BoJ expected to continue raising interest rates if economy and prices move in line with our forecast,” Governor Ueda said on Monday, and added that adjusting the degree of monetary support will help achieve “sustained growth and stable inflation”.
