USD/JPY trades above 147.50, upside capped by Fed concerns

- USD/JPY may struggle as the US Dollar could face challenges due to rising concerns over Fed independence.
- President Trump announced the removal of Fed Governor Lisa Cook from her position.
- Japan’s chief trade negotiator, Akazawa, will return to the United States on Thursday for talks.
USD/JPY recovers its recent losses from the previous session, trading around 147.60 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. However, the upside of the pair could be restrained as the US Dollar (USD) may struggle amid rising concerns over Federal Reserve (Fed) independence.
US President Donald Trump announced early Tuesday that he was removing Fed Governor Lisa Cook from her position on the Fed's board of directors. This is considered the first instance of a president firing a central bank governor in the Fed’s 111-year history.
According to Reuters, if Cook’s seat becomes vacant, President Trump would have the chance to secure a majority on the Fed’s seven-member board. Trump has already nominated White House economist Stephen Miran to a temporary seat that expires in January and has suggested Miran could also be in the running for Cook’s position. Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal reported that David Malpass, former World Bank president, is another potential candidate.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) could gain ground amid increasing stability in Japanese domestic politics amid improving public approval. Yomiuri newspaper public opinion poll showed on Monday a 20% rise in support for Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba despite his ruling coalition losing its majority in July's parliamentary election.
Asahi TV reported on Wednesday that Japan's head trade negotiator, Akazawa, is heading back to the United States (US) on Thursday to discuss Japanese investment in the US. Traders await upcoming economic releases later this week, including Japan's Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Retail Trade data due on Friday.
Japanese Yen FAQs
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.
Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds the uptick at around 0.6500 after hot Australian inflation data
AUD/USD keeps its renewed upside intact at around 0.6500 in Wednesday's Asian trading. The pair finds support from hotter-than-expected monthly Australian CPI inflation data for July, which arrived at 2.8% YoY vs. 2.3% forecast. The data could help push back against expectations of an imminent RBA interest rate cut.
USD/JPY continues sideways grind ahead of key data
USD/JPY eased slightly on Tuesday, backsliding around one-quarter of one percent and keeping the pair hobbled just below the 148.00 handle. The pair has been adrift in a tight consolidation pattern since the beginning of August, and Yen traders are unlikely to find much of a reason to kick off a new trend ahead of key economic data.
Gold marching slowly towards $3,400
Gold is in a consolidation phase after reaching fresh two-week highs near $3,390 on Tuesday. The intensifying rivalry between President Trump and FOMC Governor Cook impacts on sentiment and keeps the US Dollar under pressure, morphing into extra wings to the precious metal.
Bitcoin to hit $1.3 million by 2035 with annual growth rate of 28%: Bitwise
Bitcoin could surge to $1.3 million by 2035, according to a Bitwise report on Monday. The firm's analysts estimate that Bitcoin will see annualized returns of 28% over the next decade. Bitwise claims the biggest driver for Bitcoin's growth is its rising institutional demand and inelastic supply.
AI boom or bubble? Three convictions for investors
AI 2.0 = from “build it” to “prove it”: Big Tech’s AI investment is already in the hundreds of billions, but monetization remains modest. The cycle is shifting from spending on capacity to delivering productivity and revenue impact.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.