USD/JPY: Traders getting set for a roller-coaster week ahead

- On a busy week ahead, USD/JPY made decent gains, rising from 106.80 to a high of 107.34 scored today in Asia.
- Trade talks a thorn in the bull's sides - President Trump said a partial trade deal is “not what we prefer at all”.
USD/JPY made decent gains, rising from 106.80 to a high of 107.34 scored today in Asia. The main theme surrounding the Yen comes as the week will unfold key trade talks and various calendar data events for the US - indeed, it should be a key week for USD/JPY traders seeking direction. We will have the likes of US Consumer Price Index, more comments from Federal Reserve Powell, the Federal Open Market Committee minutes and trade talks.
Overnight, the headlines surrounding the US-China relations were mixed:
Trade talk sentiment kicks off with a mixed set of headlines
"White House advisor Kudlow said that delisting Chinese companies from US share markets were not on the table and a news report claimed that China was ready to reach agreement on selected areas, leaving difficult topics to be revisited next year," analysts at Westpac explained.
Meanwhile, President Trump said a partial trade deal is “not what we prefer at all”. He said while hosting the Japanese and US trade deal sign off, that he has hopes for this weeks trade talks - "We will have to see."
In the same vein, however, "the US Commerce Department announced 28 additional Chinese organizations had been added to a trade blacklist. The Commerce statement said that “these entities have been implicated in human rights violations and abuses in the implementation of China’s campaign of repression, mass arbitrary detention, and high-technology surveillance against Uighurs, Kazakhs, and other members of Muslim minority groups” in Xinjian," analysts at Westpac added.
Eyes on the Fed
With respect to the Fed. we had Kansas City Fed president George, speaking saying that moderation in growth this year had been in line with her outlook. She repeated that the economy remains in a good place, but is keeping a close eye on consumer confidence; Should that deteriorate, she would revise her outlook. Fed's Kashkari said he is happy the Fed is cutting rates but isn’t sure how much more is needed.
USD/JPY levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.32
|Today Daily Change
|0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|107.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.7
|Daily SMA50
|106.96
|Daily SMA100
|107.68
|Daily SMA200
|109.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.47
|Previous Daily Low
|106.65
|Previous Weekly High
|108.48
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.48
|Previous Monthly High
|108.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.97
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.77
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.31
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.59
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.93
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.4
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 21-day MA is the level to beat for the bulls
EUR/USD's recovery has stalled at the 21-day moving average and a convincing break above that newfound resistance is needed to invite stronger buying pressure. A daily close above the 21-D MA is needed to revive the corrective rally.
Cable enters the Asian session below the 1.2300 handle
On the daily chart, the Pound is trading in a bear trend below its 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market remains trapped between the 50 SMA at 1.2254 and the 1.2400 figure.
USD/JPY: Traders getting set for a roller-coaster week ahead
USD/JPY made decent gains, rising from 106.80 to a high of 107.34 scored today in Asia. The main theme surrounding the Yen comes as the week will unfold key trade talks and various calendar data events.
Gold drops to five-day lows near $1,490 as markets start pricing a US-China trade deal
The XAU/USD pair fluctuated in a relatively tight range near the $1,500 mark throughout the day before coming under strong bearish pressure and slumping to a fresh five-day low of $1,488 in the last hour.
The last Brexit election
After more than three years, three Prime Ministers and three Parliamentary votes the final Brexit choices may hovering into in sight. First up the EU Commission can accept some version of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s current offering before the October 31st deadline.