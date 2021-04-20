USD/JPY to turn lower with support seen at 107.82/77 – Credit Suisse

USD/JPY has completed a top below 108.41/33 to turn the risk lower, with support seen next at the 38.2% retracement of the Q1 rally and 55-day average at 107.82/77, with the “measured top objective” a lot lower at 106.05,as reported by the Credit Suisse analyst team.
USD/JPY has completed a top, turning the near-term risk lower
“We see support at the 38.2% retracement of the Q1 rally and 55-day average at 107.82/77, which we would look to hold at first. This though would be seen as a temporary hold ahead of a move to the uptrend from January at 107.56 next. Below this latter level should then further reinforce the change of trend lower with support seen next at 106.78 and with the ‘measured top objective’ seen a lot lower at 106.05.”
“Immediate resistance is seen at 108.30/32, then the ‘neckline’ to the top at 108.59/69, with 109.10 needing to cap to see the top and our now tactical bearish outlook maintained.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.2050 amid dollar weakness
EUR/USD is trading above 1.2050, holding onto its substantial gains. The dollar remains on the back foot despite an uptick in US bond yields. European regulators are set to rule on J&J's vaccine and US infrastructure news is awaited.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.40 amid upbeat UK jobs figures
GBP/USD is trading below 1.40, off its highs as the dollar edges higher. Earlier, the UK reported a drop in the unemployment rate to 4.9%, better than expected. The Claimant Count Change also beat estimates with 10.1K.
XAU/USD struggles for direction, stuck in a range around $1,770 level
Gold was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Tuesday. COVID-19 jitters, sustained USD selling continued lending some support to the commodity. The risk-on mood, uptick in the US bond yields helped limit any deeper losses for the metal.
Ripple finds foothold for 60% upswing
XRP price has sliced through the immediate demand barrier flipping it into a supply zone. Ripple’s recent jab at breaching this area has failed, creating a double bottom formation on the 6-hour chart.
S&P 500 (SPX) Update: Equity markets take a well deserved breather, crypto stocks slide
Equity markets took a much-needed break from setting record highs on Monday. Tesla suffered a steep 5% fall after reports of a crash with no one at the wheel. Have a Coke and a smile was up 1% as KO smashed earnings estimates.