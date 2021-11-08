USD/JPY to plunge towards the 111.66 July high on a close below 113.26 – Commerzbank

USD/JPY stays relatively quiet around mid-113.00s on Monday. Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, notices that a break below 113.26 would clear the way for a potential slump to the 111.66 July high.
USD/JPY targets 114.55 while above 113.26
“USD/JPY is consolidating above 113.26, it is on the defensive and looks increasingly toppy.”
“Should a close below the 113.26 recent low be seen we would allow for a deeper sell-off to 112.56, the 38.2% retracement, and potentially the 111.66 July high.”
“While above the 113.26 support, scope will remain for 114.55/69 the November 2017 high and recent high. Above 114.55/69 we have 115.60, the 61.8% retracement of the move down from 2015 and then the 117.06 the 1998-2021 resistance line.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
