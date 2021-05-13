USD/JPY to move back to the 110.97 March high once above 109.95/97 – Credit Suisse

USD/JPY has successfully held its uptrend from January and with its near-term downtrend broken, analysts at Credit Suisse look for a break above 109.95/97 for strength back to test the 110.97 March high.
Support moves to 109.27/22
“We look for a break above resistance at 109.95/97 to keep the immediate risk higher for strength back to the late March high and potential downtrend from February 2020 at 110.84/97.”
“Whilst a fresh rejection from the 110.97 March high should be expected, above in due course can open the door to a test of much important resistance at 111.96/112.40, beyond which would raise the prospect of a much more significant base.”
“Support moves to 109.48 initially, then 109.27/22, which we now look to try and hold. A break can see a retreat back to 108.66, but with 108.36/35 ideally holding any further weakness.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
