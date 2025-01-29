USD/JPY ticks lower despite US Dollar performs strongly ahead of Fed policy decision

- USD/JPY trades subduedly around 155.40 ahead of the Fed’s monetary policy announcement.
- The Fed is widely anticipated to leave interest rates steady in the range of 4.25%-4.50%.
- Investors have underpinned Yen against the US Dollar as BoJ's hawkish bets swell.
The USD/JPY pair edges lower to near 155.40 in Wednesday’s North American session. The asset trades cautiously even though the US Dollar (USD) performs strongly ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy decision at 19:00 GMT.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, refreshes three-day high near 108.30. The USD Index gains as traders are confident that the Fed will announce a pause in the policy-expansionary spell and keep interest rates steady in the range of 4.25%-4.50%. In the last three policy meetings, the Fed reduced its key borrowing rates by 100 basis points (bps).
As the Fed is certain to maintain the status quo, investors will pay close attention to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference to gauge the next move in the US Dollar. Powell can be asked how long the Fed will keep interest rates at their current levels. Investors will also be keen to know the impact of United States (US) President Donald Trump’s economic agenda on the monetary policy outlook.
Analysts at Macquarie expect Powell to offer little in this regard other than emphasizing the “data dependence of future decisions” and highlighting “uncertainty about the neutral rate.”
Market participants view Trump’s policies, such as immigration controls, higher tariffs, and lower taxes, as inflationary and pro-growth for the economy. This scenario forces Fed officials to adopt a hawkish stance on interest rates.
Though the US Dollar performs strongly, investors have underpinned the Japanese Yen (JPY) against the Greenback amid growing expectations that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will raise interest rates again this year.
Japanese Yen PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.35%
|0.29%
|-0.06%
|0.33%
|0.60%
|0.49%
|0.40%
|EUR
|-0.35%
|-0.05%
|-0.40%
|-0.02%
|0.24%
|0.16%
|0.05%
|GBP
|-0.29%
|0.05%
|-0.37%
|0.04%
|0.30%
|0.20%
|0.08%
|JPY
|0.06%
|0.40%
|0.37%
|0.40%
|0.66%
|0.54%
|0.44%
|CAD
|-0.33%
|0.02%
|-0.04%
|-0.40%
|0.26%
|0.16%
|0.04%
|AUD
|-0.60%
|-0.24%
|-0.30%
|-0.66%
|-0.26%
|-0.10%
|-0.23%
|NZD
|-0.49%
|-0.16%
|-0.20%
|-0.54%
|-0.16%
|0.10%
|-0.12%
|CHF
|-0.40%
|-0.05%
|-0.08%
|-0.44%
|-0.04%
|0.23%
|0.12%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).
BoJ hawkish bets swell after minutes of the December meeting showed that officials emphasized the need to adjust the monetary policy cautiously in hopes that Japan's spring wage negotiations will result in strong hikes again this year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: The bearish tone still prevails
AUD/USD receded further and came closer to the key 0.6200 mark on the back of extra buying pressure in the US Dollar and expectations of a potential rate cut by the RBA in February.
EUR/USD appears depressed and could drop to YTD lows
There was no respite for the weekly correction in EUR/USD on Wednesday, slipping back below the 1.0400 support amid further gains in the Greenback and ahead of the key ECB gathering on Thursday.
Gold regains the $2,750 mark with Powell's words
Gold price trimmed intraday losses and recovered above the $2,750 mark after the Fed decided to keep the benchmark interest rate unchanged. Confident Chair Powell's words put near-term pressure on the US Dollar.
Greg Magadini, director of Derivatives: Favorable regulation could usher an era of corporate meme coins
Greg Magadini is the director of Derivatives at Amberdata, a digital asset data and insights platform. FXStreet interviewed Magadini and gathered his insights on the Bitcoin and Ethereum derivatives market, sentiment, shifting tide on the Solana blockchain, the future of meme coins and his comments for forex traders building a crypto portfolio.
ECB preview: Lagarde to 'strike dovish note'
We see another 25-basis point interest rate cut from the ECB this week as practically a forgone conclusion. The Governing Council has made clear that its priority for now is supporting activity in the common bloc, and recent data has remained consistent with an economy that is deep in the mire of stagnation.
Trusted Broker Reviews for Smarter Trading
VERIFIED Discover in-depth reviews of reliable brokers. Compare features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the perfect fit for your trading style, from CFDs to Forex pairs like EUR/USD and Gold.