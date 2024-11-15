USD/JPY: The levels to monitor are 157.00 and 157.50 155.36 – UOB Group

1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “We turned positive in USD two ago (13 Nov), when it was at 154.70, indicating that ‘the increase in momentum suggests further USD strength towards 156.00.’ Yesterday, USD rose and surpassed 156.00. Momentum remains strong, and the next technical objective is at 158.00. To keep the momentum going, USD must remain above 154.95 (‘strong support’ level was at 154.00 yesterday).”

24-HOUR VIEW: “Following the sharp rise in USD two days ago, we noted in early Asian trade yesterday that ‘momentum remains robust.’ We were of the view that ‘while USD could break above 156.00, it might not be able to maintain a foothold above this level.’ We underestimated the strength of the advance, as USD soared to 156.42, closing at 156.25 (+0.51%). The impulsive momentum is likely to continue to outweigh the overbought conditions. In other words, USD is likely to continue to rise. The levels to monitor are 157.00 and 157.50. To sustain the overbought momentum, USD must remain above 155.55 (minor support is at 156.05).”

The US Dollar (USD) is likely to continue to rise; the levels to monitor are 157.00 and 157.50. Momentum remains strong; the next technical objective is at 158.00, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Lee Sue Ann note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.