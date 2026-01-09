TRENDING:
 USD/JPY tests one-year highs at 157.75 on generalised Yen weakness

  • USD/JPY appreciates 0.5% on Friday to test one-year highs at 157.75.
  • The Yen is dropping across the board, despite upbeat Japanese consumption and growth figures.
  • The US Dollar appreciates with Nonfarm Payrolls and tariffs ruling in focus.
 USD/JPY tests one-year highs at 157.75 on generalised Yen weakness
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet

The Japanese Yen depreciated across the board on Friday. Concerns about the geopolitical rift with China and doubts about the timing of the next rate hike by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) have boosted the USD/JPY more than 0.5% higher on the day to test its highest levels in the last 12 months, at 157.75.

The Greenback is trading firm, with risk appetite subdued. Investors are holding their breath, awaiting the US Supreme Court decision on the legality of US President Donald Trump's trade tariffs, with corporate lawyers preparing reimbursement claims for $150 billion in case the jury rules against them.

Apart from that, December’s US Nonfarm Payrolls will show the first complete employment report after the largest US government shutdown in history. Job creation is expected to have been moderate, although unemployment is seen ticking down. The data, however, is not expected to clear up doubts about the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) rate-cut calendar.

Data from Japan revealed that Household Spending bounced up unexpectedly in November, pointing to a significant recovery in consumption, and the Leading Economic Index improved to its best reading in the last 18 months. The data, however, failed to stop the Japanese Yen’s bleeding.

Japanese Yen Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.07%0.22%0.46%0.07%0.25%0.36%0.06%
EUR-0.07%0.15%0.39%-0.00%0.18%0.30%-0.01%
GBP-0.22%-0.15%0.25%-0.16%0.02%0.13%-0.16%
JPY-0.46%-0.39%-0.25%-0.38%-0.21%-0.11%-0.40%
CAD-0.07%0.00%0.16%0.38%0.17%0.28%-0.01%
AUD-0.25%-0.18%-0.02%0.21%-0.17%0.11%-0.19%
NZD-0.36%-0.30%-0.13%0.11%-0.28%-0.11%-0.29%
CHF-0.06%0.00%0.16%0.40%0.00%0.19%0.29%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
