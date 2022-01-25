USD/JPY tests critical daily support line near 113.70 once again amid risk-aversion

- USD/JPY eyes deeper losses below 113.73 as risk-off trades remain at full steam.
- The pre-Fed rebound in the US Treasury yields could save the day for bulls.
- Sellers keep their sight on 100-DMA at 113.31 on the additional declines.
USD/JPY is challenging the key demand area below 114.00 once again, as JPY bulls fight back control amid a risk-off market profile.
Investors run for the safe-haven yen amid escalating tensions over a potential Russian war with Ukraine, as the US readies troops alongside its NATO allies. Additionally, expectations that the Fed could surprise markets by a small rate hike this week also kept the investors on tenterhooks.
Further, tightening covid restriction in Japan due to the Omicron variant contagion underpins the local currency further.
The downside in the pair, however, could be cushioned by the repositioning in the US dollar and the Treasury yields, as they staged a decent rebound ahead of the Fed meeting.
USD/JPY: Technical outlook
USD/JPY’s daily chart shows that the price has is testing the bulls’ commitments at the two-month-old ascending trendline support at 113.73.
The spot tested the critical daily support line over the past two trading days, although managed to defend it.
Daily closing below the latter will trigger a fresh downswing towards the bullish 100-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at 113.31.
The 113.00 round level will be next on sellers’ radars, opening floors towards the November 30 lows of 112.53.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is pointing south below 50.00, allowing room for more declines.
USD/JPY: Daily chart
On the other side, any retracement will need to find acceptance above the 114.00 level, above which scaling the horizontal 50-DMA at 114.30 is crucial to initiate a meaningful recovery.
The next bullish target is seen at the psychological level at 114.50 should the renewed upside maintain the momentum.
USD/JPY: Additional levels to consider
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|113.76
|Today Daily Change
|-0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|113.98
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|114.89
|Daily SMA50
|114.32
|Daily SMA100
|113.28
|Daily SMA200
|111.5
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|114
|Previous Daily Low
|113.47
|Previous Weekly High
|115.06
|Previous Weekly Low
|113.6
|Previous Monthly High
|115.21
|Previous Monthly Low
|112.56
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|113.8
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|113.67
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|113.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|113.29
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|113.11
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|114.17
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|114.35
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|114.7
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
