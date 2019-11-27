USD/JPY Technical Analysis: US GDP boosts greenback against yen

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
 
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
Dollar/Yen is trading above the 109.00 handle and the 200-day simple moving average (DMA) on the daily time frame. The market is nearing the November highs. Breaking: US GDP, durables beat expectations, USD/JPY hits new highs.
 

USD/JPY four-hour chart

 
The spot is trending up as the bulls might be headed toward the 109.46 level and the 109.92/110.00 resistance zone, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
  
 
  
 

USD/JPY 30-minute chart

 
USD/JPY is trading above the main SMAs on the 30-minute chart suggesting bullish momentum. Support is seen at the 109.01 level, the 108.66/78 price zone and the 108.33 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
  

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 109.24
Today Daily Change 0.20
Today Daily Change % 0.18
Today daily open 109.04
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.77
Daily SMA50 108.33
Daily SMA100 107.73
Daily SMA200 108.94
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.21
Previous Daily Low 108.87
Previous Weekly High 109.08
Previous Weekly Low 108.28
Previous Monthly High 109.29
Previous Monthly Low 106.48
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 109.08
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 109
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.87
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.7
Daily Pivot Point S3 108.53
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.21
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.38
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.55

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

