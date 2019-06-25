USD/JPY technical analysis: The greenback is under pressure against the Japanese Yen

USD/JPY is under bearish pressure below the 107.10 resistance.

The level to beat for bears is the 106.70 level.

USD/JPY daily chart

USD/JPY is in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The 50 DSMA crossed below the 100 DSMA which is seen as bearish.



USD/JPY 4-hour chart

USD/JPY is trading below its main SMAs suggesting bearish momentum in the medium term. The market is finding some support near 107.00.

USD/JPY 30-minute chart

A break above 107.10 could open the doors to 107.50/70 resistance according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. On the flip side, a break below 106.70 on a daily closing basis can see the main bear trend resuming and open the doors for a bigger drop to the 106.00 figure.



Additional key levels