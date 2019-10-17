USD/JPY technical analysis: Stuck in a range above mid-108.00s pivotal point

- The pair was seen consolidating the recent gains to over two-month tops.
- The near-term bias might have already shifted in favour of bullish traders.
The USD/JPY pair extended its sideways consolidative price action through the Asian session on Thursday and remained confined in a narrow trading band above mid-108.00s.
The mentioned region marks a resistance breakpoint and coincides with the 50% Fibonacci level of the 112.40-104.45 downfall and should act as a key pivotal point for intraday traders.
Meanwhile, oscillators on the daily chart maintained their bullish bias and have also eased from slightly overbought conditions on the 4-hourly chart, favouring short-term bullish traders.
A sustained move beyond the 109.00 handle will further reinforce the constructive set-up and set the stage for an accelerated move up towards the 109.30 next resistance zone.
The said hurdle represents early August swing highs and 61.8% Fibo. level, which if cleared will negate any bearish bias and pave the way for a further near-term appreciating move.
The pair could then surpass an intermediate resistance near the 109.60-65 region and aim towards reclaiming the key 110.00 psychological mark en-route mid-110.00s supply zone.
On the flip side, any pullback below the mentioned resistance turned support might still be seen as a buying opportunity and help limit the downside near the 109.00-108.90 support area.
USD/JPY 4-hourly chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.75
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|108.75
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.74
|Daily SMA50
|107.1
|Daily SMA100
|107.57
|Daily SMA200
|109.07
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.88
|Previous Daily Low
|108.56
|Previous Weekly High
|108.63
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.65
|Previous Monthly High
|108.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.68
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.76
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.59
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.42
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.04
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.21
