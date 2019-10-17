USD/JPY technical analysis: Stuck in a range above mid-108.00s pivotal point

The pair was seen consolidating the recent gains to over two-month tops.

The near-term bias might have already shifted in favour of bullish traders.

The USD/JPY pair extended its sideways consolidative price action through the Asian session on Thursday and remained confined in a narrow trading band above mid-108.00s.



The mentioned region marks a resistance breakpoint and coincides with the 50% Fibonacci level of the 112.40-104.45 downfall and should act as a key pivotal point for intraday traders.



Meanwhile, oscillators on the daily chart maintained their bullish bias and have also eased from slightly overbought conditions on the 4-hourly chart, favouring short-term bullish traders.



A sustained move beyond the 109.00 handle will further reinforce the constructive set-up and set the stage for an accelerated move up towards the 109.30 next resistance zone.



The said hurdle represents early August swing highs and 61.8% Fibo. level, which if cleared will negate any bearish bias and pave the way for a further near-term appreciating move.



The pair could then surpass an intermediate resistance near the 109.60-65 region and aim towards reclaiming the key 110.00 psychological mark en-route mid-110.00s supply zone.



On the flip side, any pullback below the mentioned resistance turned support might still be seen as a buying opportunity and help limit the downside near the 109.00-108.90 support area.

USD/JPY 4-hourly chart