USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Set to rise to the 111.00 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/JPY is climbing to levels not seen since late May 2019. 
  • The first hurdle on the way up is likely the 109.92/110.00 price zone.
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
USD/JPY is trending up above the 109.00 figure and the 200-day simple moving average (DMA) on the daily chart. The spot is trading at levels not seen since late May 2019. 
 
 

USD/JPY four-hour chart

 
USD/JPY is trending up as the market is settling above the 109.46 level ahead of the Asian session. As the buyers took control, the market might extend the up move towards the 109.92/110.00 resistance zone and the 110.75/111.00 resistance zone, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
  

USD/JPY 30-minute chart

 
USD/JPY is trading above the main SMAs on the 30-minute chart suggesting a bullish momentum in the near term. Support is seen at the 109.46, 109.33 and 109.10 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
  

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 109.52
Today Daily Change -0.03
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 109.55
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.8
Daily SMA50 108.35
Daily SMA100 107.74
Daily SMA200 108.94
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.61
Previous Daily Low 109.02
Previous Weekly High 109.08
Previous Weekly Low 108.28
Previous Monthly High 109.29
Previous Monthly Low 106.48
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 109.39
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 109.25
Daily Pivot Point S1 109.17
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.8
Daily Pivot Point S3 108.58
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.76
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.98
Daily Pivot Point R3 110.36

 

 

