USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Set to rise to the 111.00 handle

- USD/JPY is climbing to levels not seen since late May 2019.
- The first hurdle on the way up is likely the 109.92/110.00 price zone.
USD/JPY daily chart
USD/JPY four-hour chart
USD/JPY 30-minute chart
Additional key levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.52
|Today Daily Change
|-0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|109.55
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.8
|Daily SMA50
|108.35
|Daily SMA100
|107.74
|Daily SMA200
|108.94
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.61
|Previous Daily Low
|109.02
|Previous Weekly High
|109.08
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.28
|Previous Monthly High
|109.29
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.39
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.25
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.17
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.8
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.58
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.76
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.98
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.36
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stable at 1.1000 in thin holiday trading
The EUR/USD pair is stuck around the 1.1000 figure, trading just above a critical Fibonacci support at 1.0990. US Thanksgiving pushed volumes to record lows, little expected for this Friday.
GBP/USD trims daily gains, challenges the 1.2900 level
The greenback is firmer in dull trading, while the Pound is the weakest. GBP/USD erases YouGov’s poll-related gains and pressures the 1.2900 figure.
USD/JPY consolidates at 6-month highs
USD/JPY hovers some 10 pips below its multi-month high of 109.60, despite some tensions mountings between the US and China. Bulls eyeing the 110.00 level.
Gold: Remains vulnerable to retest monthly lows, around $1445 region
Gold failed to capitalize on the early attempted positive move and has now drifted to the lower end of its daily trading range, well within the striking distance of two-week lows set on Tuesday.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Wrecket time on Thanksgiving Day
Bitcoin dedicated a good part of yesterday to deceive traders. After a morning session in which the price ran down, a sudden and sturdy turn to the rise activated the FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) mode in the psyche of many traders.