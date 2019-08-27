USD/JPY technical analysis: Intraday slide finds some support ahead of mid-105.00s, 23.6% Fibo. level

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The USD/JPY pair on Monday failed to capitalize on its goodish intraday recovery from multi-year lows and once again failed to make it through 100-period EMA on the 4-hourly chart.
  • The mentioned barrier coincides with 38.2% Fibo. level of the 109.32-104.45 recent leg down, which if cleared should pave the way for further near-term recovery for the major.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts have been struggling to gain positive traction and remained in the negative territory on the daily chart, which seemed to be one of the key factors capping gains amid reviving safe-haven demand for the Japanese Yen.
 
The downside, however, remained cushioned near 23.6% Fibo. level - around mid-105.00s, below which the pair might turn vulnerable to slide further towards 105.30-25 intermediate support en-route the key 105.00 psychological mark and multi-year lows - around the 104.50-45 region.
 
On the flip side, a sustained move beyond the 106.30-40 confluence resistance might now set the stage for a move beyond the 106.70-75 supply zone towards reclaiming the 107.00 round figure mark ahead of the next major hurdle near the 107.30-35 region.

USD/JPY 4-hourly chart

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 105.82
Today Daily Change -0.31
Today Daily Change % -0.29
Today daily open 106.13
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 106.48
Daily SMA50 107.42
Daily SMA100 108.81
Daily SMA200 109.87
Levels
Previous Daily High 106.42
Previous Daily Low 104.45
Previous Weekly High 106.74
Previous Weekly Low 105.26
Previous Monthly High 109.01
Previous Monthly Low 107.21
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 105.67
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 105.2
Daily Pivot Point S1 104.91
Daily Pivot Point S2 103.7
Daily Pivot Point S3 102.95
Daily Pivot Point R1 106.88
Daily Pivot Point R2 107.63
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.84

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

