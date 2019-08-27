USD/JPY technical analysis: Intraday slide finds some support ahead of mid-105.00s, 23.6% Fibo. level

Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts have been struggling to gain positive traction and remained in the negative territory on the daily chart , which seemed to be one of the key factors capping gains amid reviving safe-haven demand for the Japanese Yen. The downside, however, remained cushioned near 23.6% Fibo. level - around mid-105.00s, below which the pair might turn vulnerable to slide further towards 105.30-25 intermediate support en-route the key 105.00 psychological mark and multi-year lows - around the 104.50-45 region. On the flip side, a sustained move beyond the 106.30-40 confluence resistance might now set the stage for a move beyond the 106.70-75 supply zone towards reclaiming the 107.00 round figure mark ahead of the next major hurdle near the 107.30-35 region.

