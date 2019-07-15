USD/JPY technical analysis: Greenback under pressure at 6-day lows, sub-108.00

USD/JPY is under pressure at 6-day lows.

107.85 is the level to beat for bears.



USD/JPY daily chart

USD/JPY is under pressure at 6-day lows below the main daily simple moving average (DSMA).

USD/JPY 4-hour chart

The market is under pressure below 108.28 resistance and its main SMAs. A break below 107.85 could lead to more down towards 107.55 and 107.30 support, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.



USD/JPY 30-minute chart

USD/JPY is trading below its main SMAs suggesting bearish momentum in the near term. Immediate resistance can be seen at 108.10 and 108.28, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.



Additional key levels