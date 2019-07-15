USD/JPY technical analysis: Greenback under pressure at 6-day lows, sub-108.00

- USD/JPY is under pressure at 6-day lows.
- 107.85 is the level to beat for bears.
USD/JPY daily chart
USD/JPY is under pressure at 6-day lows below the main daily simple moving average (DSMA).
USD/JPY 4-hour chart
The market is under pressure below 108.28 resistance and its main SMAs. A break below 107.85 could lead to more down towards 107.55 and 107.30 support, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
USD/JPY 30-minute chart
USD/JPY is trading below its main SMAs suggesting bearish momentum in the near term. Immediate resistance can be seen at 108.10 and 108.28, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
Additional key levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.91
|Today Daily Change
|0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|107.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.03
|Daily SMA50
|108.79
|Daily SMA100
|110.09
|Daily SMA200
|110.77
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.61
|Previous Daily Low
|107.8
|Previous Weekly High
|109
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.8
|Previous Monthly High
|108.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.79
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.22
