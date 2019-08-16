USD/JPY technical analysis: Greenback makes modest progress against Yen, near 106.30

- The demand for Yen as a safe-haven currency has been weak in the last three days.
- The levels to beat for bulls are at the 106.30 and 106.55 resistances.
USD/JPY daily chart
USD/JPY 4-hour chart
USD/JPY 30-minute chart
Additional key levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.27
|Today Daily Change
|0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|106.11
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.2
|Daily SMA50
|107.73
|Daily SMA100
|109.17
|Daily SMA200
|110.12
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.78
|Previous Daily Low
|105.7
|Previous Weekly High
|107.09
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.26
|Previous Monthly High
|109.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.21
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.37
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.62
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.12
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.53
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.28
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.78
