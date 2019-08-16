USD/JPY technical analysis: Greenback makes modest progress against Yen, near 106.30

  • The demand for Yen as a safe-haven currency has been weak in the last three days. 
  • The levels to beat for bulls are at the 106.30 and 106.55 resistances.
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
 
USD/JPY is trading off multi-month lows while under the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is trading just above the 106.00 handle. Trade war news and US bond yields are the primary drivers of the USD/JPY currency pair.
 

USD/JPY 4-hour chart

 
USD/JPY made no significant progress in the last two days as the market is trading above the 50 SMA. The bears would need to break below 106.12 to reach 105.92, 105.68 and 105.30, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 
 

USD/JPY 30-minute chart

 
Dollar/Yen is trading its main SMAs as the market is consolidating Tuesday’s bullish move. There could be upside momentum next week. However, bulls have several layers of resistances to break at 106.30, 106.55 and 106.77 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 
 
 
 

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 106.27
Today Daily Change 0.16
Today Daily Change % 0.15
Today daily open 106.11
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.2
Daily SMA50 107.73
Daily SMA100 109.17
Daily SMA200 110.12
Levels
Previous Daily High 106.78
Previous Daily Low 105.7
Previous Weekly High 107.09
Previous Weekly Low 105.26
Previous Monthly High 109.01
Previous Monthly Low 107.21
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 106.37
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 106.12
Daily Pivot Point S1 105.62
Daily Pivot Point S2 105.12
Daily Pivot Point S3 104.53
Daily Pivot Point R1 106.7
Daily Pivot Point R2 107.28
Daily Pivot Point R3 107.78

 

 

