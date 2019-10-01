USD/JPY technical analysis: Greenback is trading at weekly lows against Yen, sub-108.00 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/JPY dropped sharply as the US ISM Manufacturing PMI data fell to its lowest in 10 years. 
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 107.60 support level.
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
 
USD/JPY is in a bear trend below the 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). The market is currently trading below the September highs and the 108.00 handle. This Tuesday, the ISM Manufacturing PMI came in below forecast at 47.8 vs. 50.1 in September, which was the worst reading since 2009.
 
 

USD/JPY 4-hour chart

 
 
USD/JPY dropped sharply below the 108.00 handle and the 50/100 SMAs, suggesting a continuation down in the medium term. A break of 107.60 can expose the 107.40 and 107.00 support levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 

USD/JPY 30-minute chart

 
 
USD/JPY is trading below the main SMAs, suggesting a downward bias in the near term. Immediate resistances are seen at the 108.00 and 108.40 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 107.7
Today Daily Change -0.37
Today Daily Change % -0.34
Today daily open 108.07
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.57
Daily SMA50 107.09
Daily SMA100 107.81
Daily SMA200 109.17
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.18
Previous Daily Low 107.74
Previous Weekly High 108.18
Previous Weekly Low 106.96
Previous Monthly High 108.48
Previous Monthly Low 105.74
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.01
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 107.91
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.82
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.56
Daily Pivot Point S3 107.38
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.25
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.43
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.68

 

 

