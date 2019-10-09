USD/JPY technical analysis: Greenback is challenging Tuesday's highs ahead of the FOMC Minutes

By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/JPY is trading at daily highs challenging the 107.40 resistance.
  • The FOMC Minutes are scheduled at 18:00 GMT; the news can lead to some volatility in USD-related currency pairs.
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
 
USD/JPY is trading in a bear trend below the 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DSMAs). However, the market is trying to find some support near the 50 SMA at the 106.90 level. The FOMC Minutes are scheduled at 18:00 GMT. The news can lead to some volatility in USD-related currency pairs.
 
 
 

USD/JPY four-hour chart

 
 
USD/JPY is challenging the 107.40 resistance and the 50 SMA on the four-hour chart. A break above the level can lead to the 107.70 resistance on the way up, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

USD/JPY 30-minute chart

 
 
The USD/JPY currency pair is trading above its main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Immediate supports are seen at the 107.20 and 107.00 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 

 

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 107.36
Today Daily Change 0.28
Today Daily Change % 0.26
Today daily open 107.08
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.68
Daily SMA50 106.93
Daily SMA100 107.64
Daily SMA200 109.08
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 107.45
Previous Daily Low 106.8
Previous Weekly High 108.48
Previous Weekly Low 106.48
Previous Monthly High 108.48
Previous Monthly Low 105.74
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 107.05
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 107.2
Daily Pivot Point S1 106.78
Daily Pivot Point S2 106.47
Daily Pivot Point S3 106.13
Daily Pivot Point R1 107.42
Daily Pivot Point R2 107.75
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.06

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

