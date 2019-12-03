USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Greenback falls below the 109.00 handle against yen

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/JPY is trading down as risk-off is favoring the yen. 
  • Support is seen at the 108.41 and 107.96 price levels. 
 
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
USD/JPY is easing from the November highs while trading below the 109.00 handle and the 200-day simple moving average (DMA) on the daily chart. Risk-off is hurting the greenback and favoring the Japanese yen.
 

USD/JPY four-hour chart

 
USD/JPY had a sharp move down below the 109.00 figure and its main SMAs. As the market is weakening, the spot could continue to drift down towards 108.41 and 107.96 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
  

USD/JPY 30-minute chart

 
USD/JPY is trading below the main SMAs on the 30-minute chart suggesting a bearish momentum in the near term. Resistance is seen at 109.00, 109.31 and the 109.70 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
  

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.64
Today Daily Change -0.31
Today Daily Change % -0.28
Today daily open 108.95
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.96
Daily SMA50 108.45
Daily SMA100 107.77
Daily SMA200 108.91
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.73
Previous Daily Low 108.92
Previous Weekly High 109.67
Previous Weekly Low 108.63
Previous Monthly High 109.67
Previous Monthly Low 107.89
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 109.23
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 109.42
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.68
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.4
Daily Pivot Point S3 107.87
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.48
Daily Pivot Point R2 110.01
Daily Pivot Point R3 110.28

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

