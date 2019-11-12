USD/JPY technical analysis: Greenback erasing intrading gains, nearing the 109.00 handle

  • USD/JPY is looking for a clear direction while trading near the 109.00 figure and 200 DMA. 
  • Support is seen at the 109.03 and 108.75 price levels. 
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
USD/JPY is trading just above the 109.00 handle and the 200-day simple moving average (DMA) on the daily time frame. In September and November, the spot has been gaining considerable strength.
 
 

USD/JPY four-hour chart

 
Dollar/Yen is trading above its main SMAs on the four-hour chart, suggesting a bullish momentum in the medium term. The market is battling for the 109.00 handle. A daily break above the 109.32/49 price zone can lead to an acceleration towards the 109.77 and 110.34 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

 

USD/JPY 30-minute chart

 
USD/JPY is reversing its previous intraday gains as the market is nearing the 109.03 support. Further down lie the 108.75, 108.47 and 107.93 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. The outlook in the near term seem to be neutral to bearish. 
 

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 109.1
Today Daily Change 0.05
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 109.05
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.74
Daily SMA50 108.03
Daily SMA100 107.65
Daily SMA200 109.03
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.26
Previous Daily Low 108.9
Previous Weekly High 109.49
Previous Weekly Low 108.1
Previous Monthly High 109.29
Previous Monthly Low 106.48
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 109.03
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 109.12
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.88
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.71
Daily Pivot Point S3 108.52
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.24
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.43
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.6

 

 

