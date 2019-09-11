USD/JPY technical analysis: Greenback clings to weekly highs near 107.90 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/JPY holds onto weekly gains as the market is nearing the 107.90 resistance.
  • The levels to beat for bulls is the 107.90/108.13 resistance zone.
 
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
 
USD/JPY is trading in a bear trend below the 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market broke above the 107.00 figure and the 50 SMA. 
 
 

USD/JPY 4-hour chart

 
 
USD/JPY is trading above its main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the medium term. Bulls will be looking for a break beyond the 107.90/108.13 resistance zone in order to set their eyes on the 108.92 resistance level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 
  
 

 

USD/JPY 30-minute chart

 
 
Dollar/Yen is trading above the main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Immediate support is seen at 107.42 level followed by the 106.90  level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 107.76
Today Daily Change 0.22
Today Daily Change % 0.20
Today daily open 107.54
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 106.38
Daily SMA50 107.15
Daily SMA100 108.23
Daily SMA200 109.5
Levels
Previous Daily High 107.59
Previous Daily Low 107.18
Previous Weekly High 107.23
Previous Weekly Low 105.74
Previous Monthly High 109.32
Previous Monthly Low 104.45
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 107.43
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 107.34
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.28
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.03
Daily Pivot Point S3 106.88
Daily Pivot Point R1 107.69
Daily Pivot Point R2 107.84
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.1

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD flirts 1.1000 in thin trading

EUR/USD flirts 1.1000 in thin trading

The American dollar remains firm, although contained within familiar levels against most major rivals. The shared currency is the weakest after German 2019 GDP growth forecast was downgraded. Market players positioning for ECB.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats from daily highs, holds above 1.2300

GBP/USD retreats from daily highs, holds above 1.2300

The GBP/USD pair is trading at daily lows in the 1.2320 price zone, pressured by broad dollar’s strength. Rallying Footsie after Hong Kong offer, adds pressure on Sterling.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY Analysis: dollar advances continues amid good mood

USD/JPY Analysis: dollar advances continues amid good mood

The USD/JPY is trading at its highest since last July, as the greenback continues to find support in rising government debt yields and a cautious stance ahead of the European Central Bank monetary policy meeting, in the absence of any other relevant data. 

USD/JPY News

Gold: Attempted recovery towards $1500 mark might now be seen as a selling opportunity

Gold: Attempted recovery towards $1500 mark might now be seen as a selling opportunity

Gold maintained its bid tone through the mid-European session on Wednesday and for now, seems to have snapped four consecutive days of losing streak.

Gold News

Yields Rise In Cautiously Optimistic Trade

Yields Rise In Cautiously Optimistic Trade

Currency markets remained within tight ranges due to a lack of top-tier news or headlines. Tomorrow’s ECB meeting is also suppressing volatility. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures