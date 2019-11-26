USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Greenback clings to daily gains near the 109.00 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/JPY is holding near daily highs as the London session is about to come to an end. 
  • Resistance on the way up is seen at 109.46 and 109.92/110.00 price zone
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
USD/JPY is trading just above the 109.00 handle and the 200-day simple moving average (DMA) on the daily time frame. In the last three months, the spot has been gaining momentum. 
 

USD/JPY four-hour chart

 
USD/JPY is holding above the 109.01 support level while trading above the main SMAs. As the market is gaining strength, the spot could be traveling towards the 109.46 level and the 109.92/110.00 resistance zone, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
  

USD/JPY 30-minute chart

 
USD/JPY is trading above the main SMAs on the 30-minute chart. Support is seen at 109.01, the 108.66/78 zone and 108.33 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
  

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 109.09
Today Daily Change 0.14
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 108.95
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.76
Daily SMA50 108.31
Daily SMA100 107.72
Daily SMA200 108.95
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.98
Previous Daily Low 108.63
Previous Weekly High 109.08
Previous Weekly Low 108.28
Previous Monthly High 109.29
Previous Monthly Low 106.48
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.85
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.77
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.73
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.51
Daily Pivot Point S3 108.38
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.08
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.2
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.43

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

