USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Bulls attempt a fresh move beyond 109.00 mark, 200-DMA

- The USD/JPY pair built on the previous session’s positive move.
- Multi-month-old ascending trend-line might cap further gains.
The USD/JPY pair gained some follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Monday, with bulls making a fresh attempt to build on the momentum beyond the 109.00 handle.
The mentioned handle coincides with the very important 200-day SMA, above which the momentum could further get extended back towards the recent swing highs – around the 109.45-50 region.
This is closely followed by over three-month-old ascending trend-line resistance, which if cleared decisively might be seen as a key trigger for bullish traders and pave the way for additional gains.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bullish bias and reinforce the constructive set-up, albeit slightly overbought conditions on hourly charts warrant some caution.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained breakthrough the ascending trend-line resistance before positioning for any further appreciating move, possible beyond the key 110.00 psychological mark.
On the flip side, immediate support is now pegged near mid-108.00s, below which the pair might turn vulnerable and accelerate the fall towards testing sub- 108.00 levels (the 108.00-107.90 region).
USD/JPY daily chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.01
|Today Daily Change
|0.19
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|108.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.76
|Daily SMA50
|108.21
|Daily SMA100
|107.7
|Daily SMA200
|109.01
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.86
|Previous Daily Low
|108.38
|Previous Weekly High
|109.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.23
|Previous Monthly High
|109.29
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.67
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.56
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.2
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.02
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.99
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.47
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1050 amid trade optimism
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, extending its gains. The US and China held high-level talks over the weekend and hailed them as "constructive." Several ECB members speak today.
GBP/USD extends gains to 1.2950 amid election speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, extending its gains. The Conservatives have been extending their gains in polls. PM Johnson and opposition leader Corbyn will address a business conference today.
USD/JPY: extra gains expected above the 200-day SMA
USD/JPY is flirting with the 200-day SMA near 109.00. Markets’ attention remains on the trade front. Risk-on sentiment continues to favour JPY-selling.
Gold: Bears likely to aim towards multi-month lows, around $1445 region
Gold added to the previous session's modest losses and remained under some selling pressure for the second consecutive session on Monday, erasing all of the gains recorded last week.
Economic Entrails in the Week Ahead
The exaggeration of the significance of a few data points led many observers to posit a synchronized global economic rebound. Disappointing data from China, Japan, and Australia last week suggested that the Asia Pacific region is not experiencing it.