USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Break to 109.00 handle still on the cards

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/JPY is entering the Asian session near daily highs. 
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 108.73 resistance.
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
USD/JPY is trading above the 108.00 handle and the 50-day simple moving average (DMA) on the daily time frame. Over the last 2.5 months, the spot has been gradually gaining ground.
 
 

USD/JPY four-hour chart

 
USD/JPY is holding above the 108.50 support level and the 200 SMA. A breakout above the 108.73 level can lead to a potential bullish move towards the 108.94/109.05 resistance zone, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
  

USD/JPY 30-minute chart

 
USD/JPY is trading in a range near a flat 200 SMA on the 30-minute chart. Support is seen at the 108.50 and 108.27 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
  

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.62
Today Daily Change 0.05
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 108.57
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.76
Daily SMA50 108.27
Daily SMA100 107.71
Daily SMA200 108.98
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.74
Previous Daily Low 108.35
Previous Weekly High 109.3
Previous Weekly Low 108.23
Previous Monthly High 109.29
Previous Monthly Low 106.48
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.59
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.5
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.36
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.16
Daily Pivot Point S3 107.96
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.76
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.95
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.16

 

 

