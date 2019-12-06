USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Bears challenge 50-DMA, ascending trend-line confluence support

- USD/JPY edges lower for the second consecutive session on Friday.
- The near-term technical set-up remains in favour of bearish traders.
The USD/JPY pair extended the overnight rejection slide from the 109.00 handle and remained under some selling pressure for the second consecutive session on Friday.
The pair has now slipped back to challenge an important confluence support near mid-108.00s, which comprises of 50-day SMA and a one-month-old ascending trend-line.
The mentioned confluence region should act as a key pivotal point and should help determine the pair’s near-term trajectory amid persistent US-China trade uncertainty.
The pair’s inability to capitalize on this week’s attempted recovery and failure to find acceptance above the very important 200-day SMA now seems to favour bearish traders.
However, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained break through the said support before placing any aggressive bearish bets ahead of the release of the US monthly jobs report.
Below the mid-108.00s support zone, the pair is likely to accelerate the slide further towards the 108.00 handle before eventually dropping to 100-day SMA support near the 107.80 region.
On the flip side, bulls are likely to wait for a sustained strength beyond the 109.00 handle before positioning for a move towards the 109.70-75 region – recent swing high.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.62
|Today Daily Change
|-0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|108.76
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.9
|Daily SMA50
|108.52
|Daily SMA100
|107.8
|Daily SMA200
|108.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109
|Previous Daily Low
|108.65
|Previous Weekly High
|109.67
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.63
|Previous Monthly High
|109.67
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.89
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.87
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.61
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.46
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.26
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.96
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.15
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.31
EUR/UDS struggles with 1.11 after disappointing German data, ahead of NFP
EUR/USD is trading around 1.11 amid optimism around Sino-American trade talks. German industrial output has badly disappointed with -1.7% in October. US Non-Farm Payrolls are awaited.
GBP/USD is retreating from highs ahead of Johnson-Corbyn debate
GBP/USD is retreating from 1.3150 as PM Johnson's Conservatives enjoy a comfortable lead. The PM will debate opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn late in the day.
Forex Today: Happy Friday for trade talks, GBP/USD holding onto Boris boost, all eyes on the NFP
Trade: Global Times, a Chinese media outlet, has reported that Sino-American trade talks remain on track and the market mood is upbeat. President Donald Trump had previously echoed the same sentiment. The clock is ticking toward the December 15 deadline.
Gold trades with modest losses below $1475 level, NFP in focus
Gold edged lower during the early European session on Friday and dropped to three-day lows, around the $1472-71 region in the last hour, albeit lacked any strong follow-through selling.
USD/JPY remains depressed, holds above mid-108.00s as focus shifts to NFP
USD/JPY remains under pressure for the second straight session on Friday. Conflicting trade-related headlines benefitted the JPY’s safe-haven demand. The downside is likely to remain limited ahead of the US monthly jobs report.