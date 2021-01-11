USD/JPY: Tactically cautious on the yen – Goldman Sachs

The Goldman Sachs analysts point out three key developments that occurred over the past week, which make them a bit less constructive on the Japanese yen in the near-term.
Key quotes
“First and foremost, the US 10-year TIPS yield rose by over 10bp in the days following the Georgia Senate run-off elections. JPY tends to be the most vulnerable G10 currency to a back-up in long-end real rates, and we expect this theme to remain in focus for now.”
“Second, senior Japan officials met last Thursday to emphasize authorities' focus on maintaining "stability" in financial markets (according to Bloomberg), after USD/JPY hit its lowest intraday level last week since March and likely in the context of PM Suga's reported directive in December to defend the 100 level (Nikkei).“
“Third, Tokyo has now entered a renewed state of emergency, which our economists expect to limit Q1 sequential growth to just +0.2% QOQ SAAR - over 3pp lower than their prior forecast of +3.5%. All that said, we continue to see several reasons for JPY to grind down to 100 vs USD over the course of this year, despite our pro-cyclical cross-asset views. But for investors who want to add USD/JPY shorts to diversify a pro-risk portfolio, we think we may see better levels to do so within the coming weeks."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
