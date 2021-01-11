One-month risk reversals on USD/JPY, a gauge of calls to puts, has jumped to -0.613, the highest level since May 2017, having bottomed at -1.05 on Jan.4.

The data provided by Reuters indicates a weakening of demand for USD/JPY puts or bearish bets.

The currency pair is trading at 104.15 at press time, the highest level since Dec. 15. The pair bottomed out at 102.59 on Jan. 6.

