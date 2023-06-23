USD/JPY struggles to keep auction above 143.00 as BoJ’s stealth intervention looks likely

- USD/JPY has shown signs of exhaustion in the upside momentum.
- Further upside in the USD Index is still favored as the Fed is consistently reiterating the need for more rate hikes.
- Reuters reported that Japan's government and the BoJ will act to stop the yen's decline if it depreciates to the 145 per U.S. dollar level.
The USD/JPY pair is struggling to maintain stability above the crucial resistance of 143.00 in the London session. Earlier, the asset printed a fresh eight-month high at 143.45 after getting strength from the upbeat US Dollar Index (DXY). However, further upside looks gloomy as investors are hoping for a stealth intervention by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) to provide some cushion to the weak Japanese Yen.
S&P500 futures have trimmed some losses in Europe, however, the risk-aversion theme is still in action. Significant risks of global recession due to higher interest rates by central banks are weighing heavy pressure on risk-sensitive assets.
The US Dollar index has faced some and has dropped to near 103.00. Meanwhile, further upside is still favored as the Federal Reserve (Fed) is consistently reiterating the need for further policy tightening. Going forward, US preliminary S&P data (June) will be keenly watched. As per the prior estimation report, Manufacturing PMI will show a mild increase to 48.5 vs. the prior release of 48.4. Services PMI is seen declining to 54.0 against the former release of 54.9.
Meanwhile, Reuters reported that more than half of economists polled by Reuters favored that Japan's government and the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will act to stop the yen's decline if it depreciates to the 145 per U.S. dollar level. This could be done by a stealth intervention from the BoJ.
On the Japanese Yen front, soft inflation data has added some pressure. Scrutiny of Japan’s inflation report conveyed that contribution from higher oil prices is fading and domestic demand is contributing effectively. This could be the outcome of higher wages due to consistent monetary stimulus by the BoJ.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|
143.24
|Today Daily Change
|0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|143.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|140.36
|Daily SMA50
|137.61
|Daily SMA100
|135.52
|Daily SMA200
|137.21
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|143.23
|Previous Daily Low
|141.61
|Previous Weekly High
|141.92
|Previous Weekly Low
|139.01
|Previous Monthly High
|140.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|133.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|142.61
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|142.23
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|142.08
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|141.04
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|140.46
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|143.69
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|144.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|145.31
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
