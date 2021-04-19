USD/JPY struggles near mid-108.00s, multi-week lows

- A combination of factors prompted some fresh selling around USD/JPY on Monday.
- The risk-off mood, sliding US bond yields, softer USD contributed to the selling bias.
- Acceptance below the 109.00 mark supports prospects for a further near-term fall.
The USD/JPY pair edged lower through the first half of the trading action on Monday and dropped to near four-week lows, just below mid-108.00s in the last hour.
The pair came under some renewed selling pressure on the first day of a new trading week and now seems all set to prolong its recent pullback from the vicinity of the 111.00 mark, or one-year tops. This marked the fifth day of a negative move in the previous six and was sponsored by a combination of factors.
Renewed fears about another dangerous wave of coronavirus infections globally took its toll on the global risk sentiment and benefitted the Japanese yen's safe-haven status. Bearish traders further took cues from a softer tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields and the prevalent US dollar selling bias.
Despite the incoming strong US economic data, investors seem convinced that the Fed will keep interest rates near zero levels for a longer period. This, in turn, dragged the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond further away from more than one-year peak of 1.7760% touched in March and weighed on the greenback.
Given last week's sustained weakness below the 109.00 mark, the downtick could further be attributed to some technical selling. A subsequent decline below the 108.40-35 region will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and pave the way for a further decline amid absent relevant market moving economic releases.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.53
|Today Daily Change
|-0.25
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|108.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.54
|Daily SMA50
|107.94
|Daily SMA100
|105.92
|Daily SMA200
|105.71
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.96
|Previous Daily Low
|108.61
|Previous Weekly High
|109.77
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.61
|Previous Monthly High
|110.97
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.37
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.83
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.75
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.61
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.43
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.25
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.96
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.14
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.31
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
