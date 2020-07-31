USD/JPY struggles near 4-1/2 month lows, below mid-104.00s

- USD/JPY remained under some heavy selling pressure for the seventh consecutive session.
- The prevalent bearish sentiment around the USD was seen as a key factor exerting pressure.
- Growth concerns, fiscal impasse, declining US bond yields continued weighing on the buck.
- Extremely oversold conditions helped the pair to hold above 104.00 mark, at least for now.
The USD/JPY pair maintained its offered tone through the early European session and was last seen trading near the lowest level since March 12, below mid-104.00s.
The pair added to its recent losses and continued losing ground for the seventh consecutive session on Friday amid the prevalent bearish sentiment surrounding the US dollar. Against the backdrop of a more dovish FOMC statement on Wednesday, doubts over the US economic recovery continued exerting some heavy pressure on the greenback.
Investors remain worried that the economic recovery in the US could be grinding to a halt in the wake of the continuous surge in new coronavirus cases. The market concerns were further fueled by Thursday's advance US GDP report, which showed that the economy contracted by a record 32.9% annualized pace during the second quarter of 2020.
Adding to this, the impasse over the next round of the US fiscal stimulus further pressured the already weaker greenback. Congressional Republicans and Democrats have been struggling to reach a consensus on fiscal spending plans ahead of the expiry of the existing enhanced unemployment provisions on Friday.
Bearish traders further took cues the ongoing slide in the US Treasury bond yields. However, a modest uptick in the US equity futures undermined the Japanese yen's safe-haven status. This, in turn, assisted the USD/JPY pair to find some support ahead of the 104.00 round-figure mark, at least for the time being.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of Core PCE Price Index, Personal Income/Spending data, Chicago PMI and Revised Michigan Consumer Sentiment. The data might influence the USD price dynamics, which along with the broader risk sentiment might produce some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.36
|Today Daily Change
|-0.37
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.35
|Today daily open
|104.73
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.69
|Daily SMA50
|107.25
|Daily SMA100
|107.57
|Daily SMA200
|108.27
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|105.3
|Previous Daily Low
|104.68
|Previous Weekly High
|107.54
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.68
|Previous Monthly High
|109.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.92
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|105.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.29
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.9
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|105.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105.52
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|105.74
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides toward 1.18 amid end-of-month flows
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.18, off the peak above 1.19 – the highest since June 2018. Stimulus uncertainty, coronavirus, and other factors weigh on the dollar. Eurozone GDP fell by 12.1% in Q2. US data was mixed.
GBP/USD storms above 1.31, shrugging off new UK lockdown measures
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3150, the highest in over four months. Dollar weakness is driving cable higher while the pound is shrugging off new restrictions on 4.3 million people in northwest England.
Gold surrenders early gains to all-time highs, back around $1960 region
Gold reversed a major part of its early positive move to all-time highs and has now retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1960 region.
Canadian economy expands by 4.5% in May vs. 3.5% expected
The real GDP in Canada expanded by 4.5% on a monthly basis in May, the data published by Statistics Canada showed on Friday. This reading followed April's contraction of 11.7% (revised from 11.6%) and came in slightly better than the market expectation.
WTI: Upside attempts remain capped near $40.50
Following a volatile session witnessed on Thursday, WTI (futures on Nymex) is trading in familiar ranges just above $40 mark so far this Friday.