USD/JPY struggles for direction, stuck in a range above mid-113.00s ahead of FOMC

  • USD/JPY prolonged its range-bound price move witnessed over the past one week or so.
  • Investors seem to have moved on the sidelines ahead of the FOMC/BoJ policy meetings.
  • The Fed will announce its decision this Wednesday and the BoJ is scheduled on Friday.

The USD/JPY pair lacked any firm directional bias and remained confined in a range, just above mid-113.00s through the early European session.

The pair, so far, has struggled to gain any meaningful traction and prolonged its subdued/range-bound price move witnessed over the past one week or so. Investors preferred to move on the sidelines and wait for a fresh catalyst from the outcome of this week's key central bank meetings – the FOMC decision on Wednesday and the Bank of Japan on Friday.

In the meantime, a combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus or assist the USD/JPY pair to capitalize on its gains recorded over the past two trading sessions. A generally positive tone around the equity markets acted as a headwind for the traditional safe-haven Japanese yen and extended some support to the USD/JPY pair.

On the other hand, the US dollar struggled to capitalize on the overnight positive move to a one-week high, instead witnessed some intraday selling. This, in turn, failed to impress bulls or provide any additional boost to the USD/JPY pair. That said, hawkish Fed expectations and an uptick in the US Treasury bond yields helped limit any meaningful USD losses.

Meanwhile, worries about the potential economic fallout from the spread of the Omicron variant and the imposition of fresh restrictions in Europe and Asia kept a lid on any optimistic move in the markets. Heading into the central bank event risk, the combination of diverging forces held back traders from placing aggressive bets around the USD/JPY pair.

Even from a technical perspective, the recent range-bound price action constitutes the formation of a rectangle on short-term charts. This points to indecision among traders and further makes it will be prudent to wait for a convincing break through the trading range before positioning for the next leg of a directional move.

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 113.72
Today Daily Change -0.02
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 113.74
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 113.82
Daily SMA50 113.71
Daily SMA100 111.88
Daily SMA200 110.72
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 113.76
Previous Daily Low 113.43
Previous Weekly High 113.95
Previous Weekly Low 112.74
Previous Monthly High 115.52
Previous Monthly Low 112.53
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 113.63
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 113.55
Daily Pivot Point S1 113.53
Daily Pivot Point S2 113.31
Daily Pivot Point S3 113.2
Daily Pivot Point R1 113.86
Daily Pivot Point R2 113.97
Daily Pivot Point R3 114.19

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

