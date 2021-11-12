- USD/JPY reached two-week tops around 114.00 retreating the upward move as the New York session began.
- The USD/JPY pair fell amid US dollar weakness across the board.
- Flat US bond yields undermined the US dollar prospects against the Japanese yen.
The USD/JPY retreated from weekly tops around 114.00, fell 0.17%, trading at 113.88 as the New York session finished. On Friday, the Japanese yen recovered some ground against the greenback, after losing in two days 1.24%, on the back of higher US consumer inflation figures, last seen in the 1990s. Furthermore, the US 10-year Treasury yield, which strongly correlates with the USD/JPY pair, ended flat in the session at 1.565%.
During the Asian session, the pair topped around 114.29, in tandem with US T-bond yields, but as European traders got to their desks, the USD/JPY dipped to 113.95. It seems that the move was triggered by USD bulls taking profits as investors head into the weekend.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback's performance against a basket of its peer, finished in the red, slid 0.05%, down to 95.096.
US consumer inflation reaches 6.2%, the highest in three decades
Doing a recap of the week, on Tuesday, the so-called wholesale prices with the Producer Price Index for October, excluding volatile items like energy and food, increased by 6.8%, in line with expectations. However, on Wednesday, the Consumer Price Index for the same period, which investors see as the most critical inflation gauge, rose by 6.2%, much higher than the 5.8% estimated by analysts, crushing the previous month's reading. It is worth noting that it is the highest level reached in 30-years, triggering an immediate reaction in the market.
Therefore, that would put the Federal Reserve under pressure. Their view of "transitory" inflation is not applicable, as it seems that elevated prices would last longer than policymakers expected. It is worth noting that the US central bank announced at its last monetary policy meeting that they would begin the bond tapering In mid-November.
Also, on Friday, the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for November edged lower to 66.8, lower than the 71.7 in October, marking the lowest reading since November 2011.
According to the report, "consumer sentiment fell in early November to its lowest level in a decade due to an escalating inflation rate and the growing belief among consumers that no effective policies have yet been developed to reduce the damage from surging inflation," said Richard Curtin, Surveys of Consumers chief economist.
USD/JPY TECHNICAL SUPPORT/RESISTANCE LEVELS
|Overview
|Today last price
|113.88
|Today Daily Change
|-0.19
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|114.07
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|113.86
|Daily SMA50
|112.07
|Daily SMA100
|111.08
|Daily SMA200
|109.83
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|114.16
|Previous Daily Low
|113.81
|Previous Weekly High
|114.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|113.3
|Previous Monthly High
|114.7
|Previous Monthly Low
|110.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|114.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|113.94
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|113.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|113.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|113.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|114.22
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|114.36
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|114.57
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds from 2021 lows after concerning US confidence data Premium
EUR/USD touched a fresh 2021-low of 1.1433 in the early American session but managed to stage a rebound in the last hour. The data from the US showed that rising inflation weighed heavily on consumer sentiment in November and the greenback struggled to extend its rally.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.3400 as dollar loses traction Premium
GBP/USD edged higher after the data from the US showed that the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index fell to its lowest level in a decade. The pair is currently trading above 1.3400 and looks to snap a three-day losing streak.
Gold holds above $1,850 as US data highlights inflation fears Premium
Gold fell below $1,850 earlier in the day but reversed its direction in the American session with the University of Michigan's Survey of Consumers highlighting the negative impact of inflation on consumer sentiment.
Last call before BTC hits $100,000
Bitcoin price pulls back to confirm the start of an 85% breakout move. On-chain metrics suggest interest in BTC is not waning, and the immediate support levels are stable.
Is Advanced Micro Devices facing a downside Tasuki gap or a bull flag?
AMD stock rose 4.4% on Thursday to close at $146.01. Advanced Micro Devices current configuration may signal the decline from Monday will continue.