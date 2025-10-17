TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

USD/JPY strengthens as Trump’s softer stance on China boosts US Dollar demand

  • The Japanese Yen weakens as risk sentiment improves after Trump softens his rhetoric on China.
  • Trump says 100% tariffs on Chinese imports “not sustainable,” confirming plans to meet Xi at the APEC Summit in South Korea.
  • Reuters poll shows Japan’s core inflation likely re-accelerated in September, supporting a cautious BoJ stance.
USD/JPY strengthens as Trump’s softer stance on China boosts US Dollar demand
Vishal ChaturvediVishal ChaturvediFXStreet

The Japanese Yen (JPY) weakens against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday, with USD/JPY rebounding after slipping to two-week lows earlier in the Asian session. The recovery comes as the Greenback regains footing after President Donald Trump softened his rhetoric on China, helping stabilize risk sentiment and lift the Dollar across the board.

At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading around 150.38, erasing intraday losses after bouncing off a session low near 149.38. The move reflects renewed demand for the USD as investors unwind defensive positions heading into the weekend.

Speaking on Friday, President Trump said his plan to impose 100% tariffs on all Chinese imports “is not sustainable”, signaling a step back from his earlier hardline tone. He also confirmed he expects to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at the upcoming APEC Summit in South Korea.

On the monetary policy front, traders are now fully pricing in back-to-back 25-basis-point rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) at its October and December meetings, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

St. Louis President Alberto Musalem, speaking on Friday, said the central bank should avoid a “preset course” and pursue a balanced approach to policy. He noted that monetary settings are “somewhere between restrictive and neutral,” adding he could support another cut if risks to jobs rise and inflation remains contained. Musalem also cautioned that there is limited room before further easing would make policy accommodative.

Meanwhile, earlier on Friday, Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda reiterated that policymakers have “no preconceptions” about their next step and need to “examine more data” before deciding on any potential October adjustment. He emphasized vigilance toward global uncertainty and domestic wage momentum.

According to OIS pricing, markets now assign only a 10-20% chance of a rate hike at the October 29 -30 meeting, with a bias toward holding policy steady until inflation and growth confirm a durable uptrend.

A recent Reuters poll showed Japan’s core Consumer Price Index (CPI) likely re-accelerated to 2.9 percent YoY in September, up from 2.7 percent in August, suggesting underlying price pressure remains firm but not yet consistent with the BoJ’s sustainable 2 percent target.

Japanese Yen Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the Euro.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.13%0.12%-0.03%-0.15%-0.02%-0.01%-0.10%
EUR-0.13%-0.02%-0.16%-0.27%-0.15%-0.12%-0.22%
GBP-0.12%0.02%-0.14%-0.26%-0.13%-0.12%-0.21%
JPY0.03%0.16%0.14%-0.12%0.00%-0.00%-0.08%
CAD0.15%0.27%0.26%0.12%0.12%0.15%0.05%
AUD0.02%0.15%0.13%-0.01%-0.12%0.00%-0.08%
NZD0.01%0.12%0.12%0.00%-0.15%-0.01%-0.08%
CHF0.10%0.22%0.21%0.08%-0.05%0.08%0.08%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Vishal Chaturvedi

I&rsquo;m a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market.

More from Vishal Chaturvedi
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD tumbles to daily lows near 1.1650

EUR/USD tumbles to daily lows near 1.1650

EUR/USD’s correction is now picking up pace, sending spot back to the 1.1650 region amid a decent recovery in the US Dollar. Meanwhile, investors remain watchful of events on the US-China trade front as well as the generalised risk-off environment.

GBP/USD puts 1.3400 to the test amid USD buying

GBP/USD puts 1.3400 to the test amid USD buying

GBP/USD could not sustain its earlier move to multi-day highs and now approaches the key support at 1.3400 the figure on Friday. Cable’s decline comes amid a decent bounce in the Greenback, which appears underpinned by the broad-based risk-off tone, renewed geopolitical tensions and US-China trade worries.

Gold accelerates its decline, focus on $4,200

Gold accelerates its decline, focus on $4,200

Gold is deepening its rejection from all time highs near the $4,400 mark per troy ounce on Friday, receding to the proximity of the $4,200 zone. A marked rebound in the US Dollar alongside higher US Treasury yields seem to be behind the precious metal’s pullback.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP eye October lows as sell-off intensifies 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP eye October lows as sell-off intensifies 

Bitcoin is experiencing its second bearish Friday in a row, trading below $105,000 at the time of writing as sentiment remains bearish in the broader cryptocurrency market. Altcoins are bearing the biggest brunt, with Ethereum dropping to $3,700 and Ripple sliding below a key support at $2.22. 

Week ahead – CPI and PMI data flood the agenda, earnings also in focus

Week ahead – CPI and PMI data flood the agenda, earnings also in focus

US CPI and PMI data to test dovish Fed cut bets. UK inflation figures may impact chances of another BoE cut in 2025. Canadian and Japanese CPI numbers are also due out. Eurozone flash PMIs could revive ECB rate cut expectations.

BNB, Solana, Cardano record double-digit losses as crypto market liquidations surge

BNB, Solana, Cardano record double-digit losses as crypto market liquidations surge

The total cryptocurrency market liquidations have crossed the $1 billion mark in the last 24 hours. BNB, Solana, and Cardano declined over 10% in the same time period, resulting in the largest losses among the top 10 cryptocurrencies. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers