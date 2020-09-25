USD/JPY faces potential extra gains on a break above the 106.00 mark, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Yesterday, we held the view that ‘there is room for USD to edge higher but a sustained rise above the major 105.75 resistance is unlikely’. Our expectation did not materialize as USD traded in a quiet manner between 105.19 and 105.52 before closing little changed at 105.40 (+0.03%). The price action offers no fresh clues but the underlying tone still appears to be slightly positive. Overall, USD could continue to trade in a quiet manner, likely between 105.25 and 105.75.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “There is not much to add to our update from Wednesday (23 Sep, spot at 105.05). As highlighted, the recent negative phase has run its course and USD is in the early stages of a correction phase. There is room for USD to edge higher but any advance is viewed as part of 104.75/105.75 range (narrowed from 104.25/105.75 previously). While a move above 105.75 would not be surprising, USD has to break 106.00 before a sustained advance can be expected.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
