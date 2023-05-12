USD/JPY sticks to modest gains, remains below 135.00 amid subdued USD price action

- USD/JPY gains traction for the second straight day, albeit lacks any follow-through.
- A combination of factors undermines the JPY and acts as a tailwind for the major.
- The USD stands tall near a one-week high and remains supportive of the move up.
The USD/JPY pair builds on the overnight goodish rebound from the 133.75 region, or a one-week low. and gains some follow-through traction for the second successive day on Friday. The pair maintains its bid tone through the early part of the European session and is currently placed around the 134.70 region, up over 0.20% for the day.
A generally positive tone around the equity markets, along with the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) dovish outlook, undermines the safe-haven Japanese Yen (JPY) and turns out to be a key factor acting as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair. It is worth recalling that the BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda, speaking in parliament earlier this week, said it was too early to discuss specific plans for an exit from the massive stimulus programme.
The US Dollar (USD), on the other hand, reverses a modest intraday dip and stands tall near a one-and-half-week high touched on Thursday, which, in turn, lends additional support to the USD/JPY pair. The uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's (Fed) next policy move, along with a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields, continue to underpin the Greenback, though the US debt ceiling concerns act as a headwind.
The US CPI report released earlier this week pointed to signs of easing inflationary pressure and reaffirmed market expectations about an imminent pause in the Fed's year-long rate-hiking cycle. Investors, however, remain divided over the possibility of rate cuts later this year. This, in turn, holds back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and might keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the USD/JPY pair, at least for now.
Market participants now look forward to the release of the Preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index from the US, due later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the USD/JPY pair. Apart from this, traders will take cues from the broader risk sentiment to grab short-term opportunities on the last day of the week.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|134.72
|Today Daily Change
|0.30
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|134.42
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|134.71
|Daily SMA50
|133.76
|Daily SMA100
|132.89
|Daily SMA200
|137.03
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|134.84
|Previous Daily Low
|133.74
|Previous Weekly High
|137.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|133.5
|Previous Monthly High
|136.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|134.42
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|134.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|133.83
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|133.24
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|132.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|134.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|135.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|136.03
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases to 1.0900 despite upbeat mood
EUR/USD is retreating to test 1.0900, fading the renewed uptick in Friday's European trading. The pair fails to benefit from the upbeat market mood and a mixed US Dollar amid a rebound in the US Treasury bond yields. Focus now remains on the ECB-speak and US data.
GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.2550 area after mixed UK data
GBP/USD has regained its recovery momentum and rises toward the 1.2550 area in the European morning on Friday. The data from the UK showed that the quarterly GDP grew 0.1% in Q1. Industrial Production and Manufacturing Production both expanded 0.7% in March.
Gold stays bearish below $2,030, US debt ceiling talks eyed
Gold price (XAU/USD) prints a three-day downtrend to recall the bears, after their fortnight-old recess, as mixed sentiment allows the US Dollar to remain firmer.
Blow to meme coins as Musk announced plans to step down as Twitter CEO
Twitter CEO Elon Musk has revealed plans to exit from Twitter’s apex office with the election of a new executive. Dogecoin price reacted to the news with a 2% downswing before a quick recovery.
Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index Preview: Modest improvement not enough to boost the mood Premium
On Friday, May 12, the US will release the preliminary estimate of the May Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. The key consumer sentiment gauge is expected to have declined modestly, from 63.5 in April to 63.