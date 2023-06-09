USD/JPY sticks to gains near daily peak, around 139.30 on modest USD strength

- USD/JPY regains positive traction on Friday and recovers a part of the overnight losses.
- A modest uptick in the US bond yields revives the USD demand and lends some support.
- The Fed rate-hike uncertainty to cap gains ahead of next week’s central bank event risks.
The USD/JPY pair attracts some dip-buying near the 138.75 region, or a fresh weekly low touched during the Asian session on Friday and recovers a part of the previous day's heavy losses. The pair is currently trading around the 139.30 area, up nearly 0.30% for the day.
A modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields assists the US Dollar (USD) regain some positive traction following the overnight slump to a two-week low, which, in turn, is seen acting as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair. The Japanese Yen (JPY), on the other hand, continues to be undermined by a more dovish stance adopted by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) and seems rather unaffected by comments from Governor Ueda Kazuo. Speaking before the parliament, Ueda said that the BoJ is implementing policies to achieve stable 2% inflation.
The upside for the USD, meanwhile, seems limited as investors remain uncertain over the Federal Reserve (Fed) rate hike path. In fact, the market seems convinced that the US central bank will pause its year-long rate-hiking cycle in June and the bets were reaffirmed by Thursday's weaker US data, showing that Initial Jobless Claims surged to a 20-month high last week. That said, the Fed funds futures indicate the possibility of another 25 bps Fed rate hike in July. Hence, the focus will remain glued to the key central bank event risks next week.
The Fed is scheduled to announce its monetary policy decision at the end of a two-day meeting on Wednesday, which will be followed by the BoJ meeting on Thursday. This, in turn, will play a key role in influencing the USD/JPY pair and help traders to determine the next leg of a directional move. In the meantime, worries about a global economic slowdown, particularly in China, could benefit the safe-havne JPY and keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the pair. Moving ahead, the US bond yields will drive the USD demand in the absence of any relevant macro data on Friday, which, along with the broader risk sentiment, might contribute to producing short-term opportunities around the major.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|139.3
|Today Daily Change
|0.38
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|138.92
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|138.83
|Daily SMA50
|135.92
|Daily SMA100
|134.4
|Daily SMA200
|137.3
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|140.23
|Previous Daily Low
|138.81
|Previous Weekly High
|140.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|138.43
|Previous Monthly High
|140.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|133.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|139.35
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|139.69
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|138.41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|137.9
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|136.99
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|139.83
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|140.74
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|141.25
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.0750 as markets reassess Fed, ECB bets after a blow
EUR/USD remains sidelined near 1.0780-75 as it consolidates the biggest daily jump since March heading into Friday’s European session. The Euro pair portrays the market’s sluggish momentum amid a light calendar and positioning for the next week’s top-tier data/events.
GBP/USD grinds below 1.2600 within fortnight-old bullish channel
GBP/USD buyers take a breather at the highest level in one month, making rounds to 1.2550 during early Friday morning in Europe. In doing so, the Cable bulls pause after posting the biggest daily gain since early March the previous day.
Gold could recapture 21 DMA resistance if RSI turns bullish Premium
Gold price is consolidating Thursday’s impressive rebound from near $1,940, having yo-yoed within a $30 weekly range. Gold price could see a range breakout on Friday should the end-of-the-week flows trigger intense volatility.
Binance.US to suspend USD deposits, citing aggressive and intimidating tactics by the SEC
BinanceUS, the American arm of Binance.com, has indicated plans to suspend USD deposits, noting that its banking partners would do the same for withdrawal beginning June 13.
Jobless claims may offer well-timed comfort for the Federal Reserve
Jobless claims spiked last week in what could be the start of another trend higher after stabilizing over the last few months. Claims had been expected to rise much earlier than this but for one reason or another, they've stayed remarkably steady. It's also worth noting that this is only one release so unless it's backed up by more of the same, we can't read much into it.